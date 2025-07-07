Fans Loved How Hyped Nikola Jokic Was Watching Horse Racing Back in Serbia
Nikola Jokic is one of the best basketball players on the planet, but if you asked him which sport had truly captured his heart, he would likely tell you about horses.
Jokic’s love of horse racing has been well documented. He’s been known to spend his free time at practice scouting horses on his phone as he works to build a dynasty of his own.
Apparently, some of that scouting recently paid off, as Jokic had a horse win a race held in Srbobran, Serbia recently. He was absolutely delighted with the victory.
Fans loved seeing the emotion out of Jokic, while also noting that his happiness seemed far greater than that which he shows on the basketball court after a big win.
There are some athletes that make you wonder what exactly they will do once they retire—will they take a shot at coaching? Or maybe in the broadcast booth? Might they pivot to Hollywood, or start their own podcast?
With Jokic, the answer looks pretty clear. Whenever this man is ready to hang 'em up, his horses will be waiting and ready to run.