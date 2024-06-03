Will Riley Pruitt Become a Million-Dollar Cowboy in 2024?
Riley Pruitt, a native of Gering, Neb., has had years of experience and success in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). He joined the PRCA in 2010 and just six short years later he had his Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) debut in the tie-down roping. Here, he won the coveted average champion title. In 2019, he returned to the Thomas and Mack. With all of these years roping calves, Pruitt is getting very close to crossing that million-dollar mark in his career earnings. Having won over $972,000 in his career so far, 2024 could be the year he gets it done.
Pruitt can't recall a time when his life did not revolve around rodeo. He likely rode his first horse before taking his first step. Both of his parents had what some would call the rodeo "bug," and Pruitt quickly caught on to the adrenaline and grind. His father, Troy had qualified to nine Wrangler National Finals in the calf roping before his retirement. In those trips, Troy won the 1990 World Championship and claimed the average title in 1993.
Pruitt's mother, Martee Pruitt, also had much success in the arena. She qualified for the WNFR in the barrel race before deciding to focus on training and selling high-quality barrel horses. Although Pruitt has made his success with a rope in his hand, his love for horses and riding began with his mom.
In an interview with the "Breaking the Barrier" podcast in 2022, Pruitt said, "My mom really kind of got me started. She had a lot of really nice barrel horses as I was growing up, and so she would need help riding them. So I was real little, probably five, six, seven years old, and I would just ride her horses all day."
When it came time for Pruitt to make a career choice, the decision was not difficult. The rodeo trail was where he came from, what he knew, and what he loved, so the choice was simple. Pursuing family tradition, Pruitt got started roping and never looked back. He qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo all four years in the tie-down roping and three of them in the team roping, too. He then went on to compete collegiately for Eastern Wyoming College, where he qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo as a freshman. Soon after, he was on the professional rodeo road. Now, with two kids of his own, he hopes to pass the love of rodeo on to his children but, more than that, pass the qualities of a cowboy onto them.
2023 was another very successful year for Pruitt, though it did not end in a trip to Las Vegas. He was named the San Antonio Rodeo Champion for the first time in February of last year. He kept the winning streak alive and split a round of Calgary with World Champion, Caleb Smidt. This year, he continues to make headway toward the million-dollar goal. This year he has just under $20,000 won with a lot of the season still ahead. Going into the summer run, Pruitt is in the top 35 in the PRCA Standings with plans to make big moves towards the top 15.
Pruitt says he enjoys the unique rodeos, the ones with extra long scores, odd boxes, etc. He has proven to be tough to beat in those setups as well. As a two-time Pendleton Rodeo Champion, Pruitt shows his versatility and winning ways in all scenarios. From the Daddy of Em' All in Cheyenne, Wyo. to the fast times in Thomas and Mack, Pruitt can do it all with class.
Through all of his success, he never fails to credit his horsepower and his support system. Pruitt believes strongly that when you draw a good calf, those are the runs you have to take advantage of and capitalize. With his hustle and winning mindset, one must never count Pruitt out in a race to the top. He has proven to be among the best, and this year, he has a good shot to add to that resume.
Pruitt needs only $27,105 more this year to join the million-dollar cowboy club. Tie-down roping was the event that first catapulted a cowboy into those seven figures, with Tom Ferguson achieving this in 1968. Since then, many talented cowboys and cowgirls across all disciplines have surpassed the million-dollar mark. Could 2024 be the year Riley Pruitt adds his name to that prestigious list?