Winningest Futurity Mare of All Time Passes Away Unexpectedly at Age 5

It is often said that we will never know which run will be our last. With our deep love and respect for the incredible equine athletes of our sport, there is no more sobering thought. Sadly, one of those final rides came recently for Miles Baker and 2024 futurity standout, Relentless PYC.

"Nala" was trained and ridden by Baker and co-owned by Relentless Remuda, Solo Select Horses and Bob Tonkin. A 2020 mare by First Prize Diver out of Chars Gun by Playgun, Nala became the highest-earning four-year-old futurity rope horse just last year. Per QData, she earned $206,574 throughout her career and absolutely dominated the heading at team roping futurities across the country.

A freak accident during practice on November 4 resulted in the heartbreaking loss of Nala, at just five years old.

We spoke with Baker last year, highlighting the incredible mare and her lightning-fast rise to stardom. The duo earned seven futurity championships together and not only was Nala consistent, she was a consistent winner. Some of her biggest wins include: the $55,000 Old West Futurity Championship, the ARHFA Sun Circuit Championship, and the Royal Crown 6 & Under Championship.

Bred by Flag Ranch LLC, Nala possessed qualities that caught Baker's eye early on. As she continued to progress in her training, it was clear that she had something special. The more Nala understood her job, the better she became.

Baker shared some of his favorite traits about Nala with us last year -

"She's super good minded. I've shown her all year and she's never had any setbacks. To score like she does every time, with the speed and stride she has, it's like a lot of things good head horses have to overcome to be good, she already has those qualities."

A big step in the new direction of true rope horse breeding, Nala possessed everything that a great head horse needed and wrapped it all up in beautiful, conformationally correct package. Her wins continued into 2025 and she was a clear choice as the next cornerstone in Relentless Remuda and Solo Select's great breeding programs.

Baker has described his admiration of the mare countless times, from her natural ability to her honest, good nature. Nala wanted to be a winner and Baker gave her every chance to shine inside the arena.

Our deepest condolences go out to all connections for the loss of this great mare. What a privilege it was for those who were able to watch Nala do what she loved.

