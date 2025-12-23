2025 Team Roping World Champions Accredit Many for First Career Gold Buckle

This was a year of firsts in the team roping. It was the first time that Andrew Ward and Jake Long had paired up to compete together, and it was the first time that either had finished the NFR as the World Champions, which almost feels hard to believe after the already lucrative careers that the pair has had.

These two entered the NFR outside of the top five, but the stars aligned as they not only both took home their second average titles (Ward in 2021 and Long in 2024) but also amassed nearly $225,000 after placing in eight rounds.

Ward and Long are both truly a breath of fresh air, as the two acknowledged one another well before they would compliment themselves (if ever). They both feed off of each other well and always give credit where credit is due.

While the success between the pair is undeniable in a near picture-perfect debut to the event, Ward was adamant that he wouldn't be the header he is today if not for his partner that kick-started his career, Buddy Hawkins II.

"Buddy molded me into being a top header. He gave me a chance as a nobody and took me to the top. He deserves a lot of the credit," said Ward.

As a 15x qualifier (Long) and a 6x qualifier (Ward) they have both roped with some elite talent who did nothing but help them get to where they are today, world champions.

Ward and Long's Path to the Thomas & Mack

The two didn't find their strides right away and quickly found themselves chasing the rest of the pack going into the summer run. However, once they started cashing checks going into their Cowboy Christmas run they never looked back.

• Won the North Dakota Roughrider Cup (Mandan, N.D.)

• Won the Calgary (Alberta) Stampede

• Won the Farm-City Pro Rodeo (Hermiston, Ore.)

• Won the Home Of Champions Rodeo (Red Lodge, Mont.)

• Won the West Of Pecos (Texas) Rodeo

• Won the Greeley (Colo.) Stampede

• Won the Strawberry Days Rodeo (Pleasant Grove, Utah)

Everyone on the rodeo road goes through dry spells and these two had some in the summer as well but not in the final two months of the season. After they won Hermiston, the two brought home nearly $88,000, well over half of their winnings for the year.

The quest to defend their title has already begun, and yes, these two will be roping together again for the 2026 season. If the two keep their NFR momentum rolling into these high-paying winter rodeos that are knocking on the door, everyone else will be quickly left in the dust.

Rodeo on SI wants to congratulate the pair on an outstanding NFR that led to their first, but surely not their last, gold buckle.

