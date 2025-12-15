The 'Epic' Kassie Mowry History with Two Horses in the 2025 NFR Field

It would be difficult not to notice the similarities in the two large gray geldings that have run down the alley in the Thomas & Mack in the2025 edition of barrel racing. Kassie Mowry and Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi have both been aboard two of the best in the business, but as usual, there is more to the story.

One interesting thing these horses have in common: they are the highest-earning offspring for each of their respective sires. Something that may surprise many is that while Will and Sir are related, they do not share a sire.

Kassie Mowry - CP He Will Be Epic ("Will")

Kassie Mowry and Will winning a round at the 2025 NFR | Nathan Meyer Photography

CP He Will Be Epic, lovingly known as "Will," was bred by Claire Pfluger Powell. The 2015 gelding is by Epic Leader and out of Percilla by Dash Ta Fame and out of a Lanes Leinster/Deregulate dam. Now owned by Mowry, Will came up through her proven futurity training program.

Will had an exceptional showing in the aged events. The big gray kicked off his career in the BFA Juvenile Futurity, where he became a money earner at just three years old. He consistently pulled checks throughout his futurity year at major events like Diamonds N Dirt, Old Fort Days, and the Kinder Cup.

As a derby horse, he began to shine even brighter. Mowry has often spoken of Will's emotional, sensitive nature, and maturity has been the kind gelding's favor. Aging like fine wine, he continued to get even better.

From our unofficial research, Will won his first professional rodeo money in 2020. Paired with Mowry's stable presence and horsemanship, the sensitive gray began to take to the rodeo scene. He has played a key role in her past four NFR appearances and has been her main mount as she pursues a second World Championship at this year's NFR.

The duo has earned checks in three of four rounds, including a win in Round 1. They also currently lead the average and World Standings. Will is Epic Leader's winningest offspring, with $712,302 in lifetime earnings, per QData.

Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi - Sir Epic ("Sir")

Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi and Sir earning a round check at the 2025 NFR | PRCA Photo by Mallory Beinborn

Bred by Karma Loftin, Sir Epic is a 2018 gelding by JL Sirocco and out of So Very Epic by Epic Leader and out of Streakin Sider by Streakin Six. He has $618,700 in lifetime earnings, per QData. Now owned by rodeo stock contractor Pete Carr and Morgan Bagnell, Sir is on the team of three-time World Champion and 18-time NFR qualifier Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi.

Sir also rose through the futurity ranks under Mowry's careful hand. He was a standout, winning over $250,000 in his futurity year. Like Will, Mowry selected the BFA Juvenile for Sir's debut and also like Will, he finished his third year as a money earner.

The long-strided gray hit big at many of the top stallion incentive futurities, like Ruby Buckle, Pink Buckle, Breeders Challenge, and Royal Crown. His success continued into his derby years, as he continued to win at the biggest events in the country.

Again, according to our unofficial research, Sir earned his first professional rodeo money just last year. Paired with a seasoned veteran in the game in Pozzi-Tonozzi, he quickly took to the rodeo scene. Within months, the duo was placing at the biggest winter building rodeos, including the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The duo earned a huge win at Rodeo Austin, a nearly $20,000 payday.

Sir transitioned to the big, outdoor arenas of the summer run and continued to bank checks. He played a key role in Pozzi-Tonozzi's return to the NFR this year. Sir was her first-string pick, running in the first three rounds. He was two-for-two on round checks before an unfortunate fall in Round 3. Pozz-Tonozzi reported that Sir checked out just fine with her veterinarian, but she opted to give him the night off for Round 4.

Coincidentally, her second mount of the 2025 NFR was another standout futurity horse by JL Sirocco, JL Roc Lost A Sock, who has $463,227 in lifetime earnings, per QData.

