Women's Professional Rodeo Association 2025 Committee and Contract Awards Revealed

The backbone of rodeo is behind the scenes, with those who produce the events. There is so much effort and planning that goes into a single rodeo and to think there are hundreds of sanctioned WPRA events each year.

Recently, the WPRA Board of Directors announced their selections for 2025 committee and contract awards. These winners will be honored at the WPRA Star Celebration during the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

Who Will Be Recognized?

Anthony Lucia | Laura Lambert Media

The Lifetime Family Heritage Award this year will given to the McLeod Family. Teri McLeod served as the Wilderness Circuit Director for a decade and her daughter, Megan McLeod-Sprague has also held the position, as well as Columbia River Circuit Director. McLeod-Sprague has been a WPRA member since 1997 and is headed to her first NFR, ranked No. 5 in the World Standings.

Anthony Lucia will announce his first NFR in 2025 and was also named the WPRA Announcer of the Year. Lucia has lived his life in rodeo, from growing up on the road with his father (Tommy Lucia) to becoming one of the best announcers in the business. The PRCA Announcer of the Year for two years running, Lucia adds some serious value from behind the microphone.

The Lifetime Service & Dedication Award will be given to the very deserving Ann Thompson. An absolute resource for the ladies of the WPRA, Thompson has been a top choice for the best barrel racers in the world for many years. From entering rodeos and all of the ins and outs to preferences, setup, and rules, Thompson has been a key to many careers.

Recognizing the rodeo committees who put on the amazing events of the year is another highlight for the WPRA. As the Mega Rodeo of the Year, Calgary Stampede will be honored in 2025. The addition of breakaway roping with equal prize money was a huge move for the female ropers of the WPRA and it was the first event added to Calgary since the introduction of barrel racing.

Toppenish (Wash.) Rodeo will be honored as the Small Rodeo of the Year, Rodeo Killeen (Texas) will be awarded Medium Rodeo of the Year, and Large Rodeo of the Year will go to Tri-States Pro Rodeo (Ft. Madison, Iowa).

Announcer of the Year: Anthony Lucia

Anthony Lucia Stock Contractor of the Year: Kirsten Vold – Vold Pro Rodeo

Kirsten Vold – Vold Pro Rodeo Pro Official of the Year: Bruce Keller

Bruce Keller Mildred Farris Secretary of the Year: Amanda Sanders

Amanda Sanders Small Rodeo of the Year (added money of $5,000 or less): Toppenish Rodeo

Toppenish Rodeo Medium Rodeo of the Year (added money of $5,001 – $9,999): Rodeo Killeen

Rodeo Killeen Large Rodeo of the Year (added money over $10,000 – $24,999): Tri-States Pro Rodeo

Tri-States Pro Rodeo Mega Rodeo of the Year (added money over $25,000): Calgary Stampede

Calgary Stampede Corporate Partner of the Year: Montana Silversmiths

Montana Silversmiths Roping Partner of the Year: 7K Roping

7K Roping Media Award: Money Barrel Podcast

Money Barrel Podcast Lenora Reimers Heritage Award: Carol Lake

Carol Lake Outstanding Individual of the Year Award: Ron Howard

Ron Howard NFR Lifetime Achievement Award: Tony Amaral

Tony Amaral Outstanding Rodeo Committee Partner: Rodeo Austin

Rodeo Austin Lifetime Service and Dedication: Ann Thompson

Ann Thompson Director: Dillon McPherson

Dillon McPherson Breakaway Committee of the Year: Lea County Fair and Rodeo (Lovington, NM)

Lea County Fair and Rodeo (Lovington, NM) Distinguished Partnership: Sevier County, Salina, UT

Sevier County, Salina, UT Lifetime Family Heritage Award: McLeod Family, Megan, Teri and Sandy

McLeod Family, Megan, Teri and Sandy Innovative Media Partner: Teton Ridge/Cowboy Channel

Teton Ridge/Cowboy Channel Outstanding Service & Dedication: Jake Van

