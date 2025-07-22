Dominance and Dollars: Calgary Stampede 2025 Shakes Up World Standings
The 2025 Calgary Stampede wrapped up with huge winnings across the board. There was nearly $100,000 up for grabs just in the finals alone which means the three that qualified into it were going to make a solid move in the world standings.
The rough stock was fun to watch all week and those who were in the finals definitely fought to be there.
Each first-place winner took home $50,000, while second place won $20,000, and finally, the third place spot won $10,000. With these finishes at the Calgary Stampede, each cowboy now sits at a new spot in the world standings.
The highlight of the rough stock was the bull riding. Taking home the top spot was Wacey Schalla. The win not only made him fifty grand richer but also earned him the number one spot in the world dethroning Stetson Wright.
Second place ended in a tie between Trey Benton III and Grady Young, earning them both $15,000 each. Benton now sits at number 16 in the world while Young sits at number 48.
In the bareback riding, Cooper Cooke, of Idaho, took home the top prize, moving him up to the number seven spot in the world. In the second place spot was Weston Timberman from Montana. He took over the number 18 spot in the world.
Finally, in third place for bareback riding was Dean Thompson of Utah. The cowboy earned himself the number four spot in the world.
In the saddle bronc riding, the top prize went to Zeke Thurston of Alberta. The hometown cowboy sits at number five in the world after taking his fourth Stampede championship. In the second-place spot was Dawson Hay, also of Alberta, who, after this finish, sits at number two in the world. After a third-place finish, Weston Patterson of Kansas, sits just inside the top-10 in the world now (seventh).
