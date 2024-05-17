World Champion Cowboy Sidelined With Injury
With $53,598 won in the 2024 season, World Champion steer wrestler Ty Erickson was well on his way to his ninth trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
After a freak accident in Clovis, Calif., now the Helena, Mont., cowboy will be forced to watch from the sidelines as he heals from surgery.
Reported by the PRCA, Erickson broke his left ankle and snapped the tendons during a run at the Clovis, Cali, Rodeo.
The 33-year-old cowboy talked to ProRodeo Sports News and shared his take on what happened:
"it was kind of a freak deal. I got off and I guess I got my feet tangled up with the horse's. The tendons snapped and there was nothing attached to them. My hope and goal is to be back by the Calgary Stampede and the NFR Open."
The standings can change in a hurry and Erickson will have to battle his way back, but the veteran has the knowledge and the skill to do just that when he returns.
If he is able to come back by Calgary and happens to have some good luck there, the break might be a non-event in the standings. That certainly isn't a must, though. There will be plenty of time and certainly plenty of money to be won in the final months of the year before the September 30 cutoff for the season.
Erickson finished his interview with ProRodeo Sports News with a positive outlook:
"It is what it is. Stuff happens," Erickson said. "It's dang sure not what I wanted to happen in the spring, but honestly this is probably the best time it could have happened. I was going to take most of May off anyway. Now, I have to take June off and maybe a week or two in July. We'll get through it and get back to rodeos as soon as I can."
We will be anxiously watching for his return and wishing him the best in his full recovery and comeback.