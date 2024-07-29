World Champion Steer Wrestler Dies, Leaving Rich Rodeo History and Lasting Legacy
As a 12-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and the 1980 World Champion Steer Wrestler, Butch Myers certainly made a significant impact on rodeo. His accomplishments in the arena are just one area where he touched the industry. The Texas man left behind a legacy not seen by many.
Residing in Athens, Texas, Myers was 78 years old at the time of his passing on July 24, 2024.
Inside the arena, Myers qualified for the NFR a total of twelve times. During the years 1980-87, 1989, 1995 and 1997 the talented cowboy qualified in the steer wrestling. As an All-Around hand, Myers also made it to the NFR in the tie-down roping in 1989.
Myers three children went on to be a part of the rodeo industry as well. Rope is a nine-time NFR qualifier in the steer wrestling and went on in his father's footsteps to be a World Champion as well in 2001.
Cash the younger brother qualified for the NFR seven times. Again, just like dad, he qualified in the steer wrestling and the tie-down roping. For the years 2000-2003, 2005 and 2008 Cash was in Las Vegas competing in the steer wrestling. In 2001, he also challenged the All-Around by qualifying in the tie-down roping. The younger of the two brothers also made quite a name for himself in the Steer Roping event where he qualified for the National Finals eight different times.
In an interview with the ProRodeo Sports News, Myers son Cash really summed it up. "I think my brother Rope and my sister, Tygh, and I want to remember our father, not only for his achievements in the arena, but also how he touched other people in rodeo through his (rodeo) schools. I think the legacy of dad is family and rodeo and not only trying to achieve his own success but inspire others and teach others. He also was very proud of the fact that his kids and grandkids all competed in rodeo. We were all consumed with rodeo."
They were all consumed with rodeo and they had a great role model who wasn't stingy with his success tips and teachings.
The family tree goes on. Myers daughter is Tygh Hiatt who has always been a stand-out All-Around rodeo competitor. Her son and Myers grandson is Quade Hiatt who currently sits number 11 in the PRCA Tie-Down Roping World Standings with over $75,000 earned on the season.
Myers' nephew is Hall of Fame member Ty Murray (Butch's sister's son). In a social media post, Murray remembered his uncle. "With the passing of my uncle, Butch Myers, we’ve lost a legendary cowboy/competitor. He was a huge inspiration/teacher to me and my cousins. Nobody ever loved the game of rodeo more. Ride on cowboy."
It's true what Murray said of Myers. "Nobody ever loved the game of rodeo more." From a social media post made by Butch himself, a video of the World Champion cowboy can be seen of him still competing in tie-down roping at the age of 77.
Myers earned a Bachelor's of Ag Science from Colorado State University in 1968 and went on to get a Master's of Science in 1973 from Kansas State University. He was part of a high school state champion basketball team and ultimately turned down a full-ride scholarship to play college football. Rodeo was his passion.
According to his obituary, Myers started his rodeo career in high school and earned several accolades including being an All-Around champion in the National Little Britches Rodeo Association and a two-time International Finals Rodeo Steer Wrestling Champion. He set the NFR aggregate record in 1986 and then broke his own record in 1997.
Outside the competition arena, Myers was well-known in the industry for sharing his knowledge. He produced many successful clinics to train up the next generation of World Champions which can be evidenced within his own family.
Sports Illustrated Rodeo Daily offers its most sincere condolences to all of Butch's family and friends. He will be missed in the rodeo world.