World Champion Wesley Thorp Donates Go Round Buckle to Benefit Pediatric Cancer
The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo may be the highlight event in Vegas, but when the Cowboys are in town, there are a lot of behind-the-scenes going on too. The Golden Circle of Champions rodeo is one of them. This annual event was created to bring awareness to and raise money for childhood cancer.
In rounds 1 and 2 of the team roping, we saw World Champion heeler Wesley Thorp and his header, Tyler Wade take charge, winning them both. Currently, the pair leads the world championship race too. However, proving that the buckles are not the most important part of the game, Wesley showed impressive humility and character when he donated his round buckle to the Golden Circle of Champions auction. In the auction, the buckle brought an incredible $5,000 to support the fight against pediatric cancer.
Wesley showed his champion heart in a way much more significant than any round win. After his donation, he said, "If this can help one family or one child, then how much better is it that I donate this buckle than keep it for myself."
Many other NFR qualifiers get involved in the event every year. Steer Wrestler, Rowdy Parrott also spoke about the event on his facebook page. He posted a picture of him and other contestants at the Golden Circle of Champion rodeos with a heartfelt caption.
Parrott said, "Today was something pretty special. The Golden Circle of Champions Rodeo is something I look forward to at each NFR. It is a fun day filled with great kids, and it reminds us what life is all about..."
Every year since 2016, 20 children affected by cancer and their families are brought to Vegas. The first Sunday of the NFR every year is "Gold Night," to honor those families and kids chosen. Golden bandannas flood the Thomas and Mack in the arena and in the stands. The cowboys and cowgirls ride for a cause on that Sunday night, a cause much greater than any record score, go-round win, or world championship.
The Golden Circle of Champions Rodeo is more than a fundraiser but is a chance for the rodeo community to come together and show its true heart. For the children and families affected by cancer, the NFR represents a week of hope and fun connection, far beyond the arena itself. They get to experience cowboy hospitality and character too. As cowboys and fans alike show their support for a greater cause, the spirit of giving remains the real victory, even among the best rodeo athletes in the world on the biggest stage.