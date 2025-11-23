World Series Team Roping Moving Forward Despite Other Cancellations

All eyes are on Las Vegas right now, and it is not because of the Formula 1 race currently taking over the streets. The equine world is on pins and needles right now, waiting for the next announcement, the next cancellation, and the next bit of information on the current outbreak of EHV-1 and EHM.

As the majority of the country knows now, Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy, the neurological mutated form of EHV-1, is making its rounds throughout the equine world. As of the immediate date and time of writing, the Equine Disease Communication Center is reporting outbreaks in seven different states with many more expected as tests come back.

As veterinarians and equine owners react to the outbreak, events across the country have led to the decision to cancel or postpone. Until yesterday, Las Vegas seemed to be immune to the changes.

Big Announcements Regarding Las Vegas Events

In what was viewed as a surprising move, the WPRA and PRCA announced late November 21 that the National Finals Breakaway Roping (the NFR for the breakaway ropers) along with the PRCA Permit Challenge and the Benny Binion Bucking Horse Sale were being "postponed."

It appears that the South Point Hotel and Casino made the decision for the events, as it was stated that they were not being "allowed" to proceed.

Upon further reflection, things become a little more complex to figure out. Some thought the postponement happened to allow the WPRA competitors more time to self-quarantine their horses, given that many had been at the WPRA World Finals held in Waco, Texas. This is the location where it was originally believed to have started; however, that is now being questioned by some veterinarians.

If that was the case, and the women of the WPRA were the main concern, why did they postpone the PRCA Permit Challenge and the Bucking Horse Sale?

Almost immediately after the press release came out that the events had been cancelled, the Ariat World Series of Roping posted a video to reassure their competitors that the event would continue.

The World Series of Team Roping is also held at the South Point Hotel and Casino. Events related to the WSTR are scheduled to run from December 5 through December 14.

In the video it is stated that they are expecting around 4,000 horses to come into the South Point over the course of the event.

"To help protect the horses traveling in for the Finale, and to allow time for the EHV-1 cases linked to the recent events in Texas and Oklahoma to run their course, the South Point Equestrian Center is limiting equine activity on its grounds between now and the start of the Finale."

To put this all in perspective, the NFBR has 15 contestants who complete all 10 rounds of their finals in two days. The PRCA Permit Challenge brings the top five competitors in the permit standings and allows them a chance at a finals. This is a very limited number of horses coming onto the grounds of the South Point Equestrian Center. While the World Series is bringing in thousands.

While the Benny Binion Bucking Horse Sale has announced that they are working toward finding a way to continue with their sale in a video format, no other announcements have been made from the WPRA or the PRCA regarding rescheduling the other events.

It is expected that many more announcements will be made and possibly other cancellations between now and the beginning of the biggest rodeo stage in the world. Currently, the equine world just sits waiting for more news and developments in one of the saddest outbreaks in history.

As always, Rodeo On SI will do our very best to bring you the latest, most accurate information possible. Stay safe and stay tuned.

