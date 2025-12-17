WPRA Honors Two Special Barrel Racing Horses at 2025 Star Celebration

The Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) held the 2025 Star Celebration at the beginning of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, Nev. Recognizing the efforts of some of the best and brightest in the sport currently, two great horses received special awards.

WPRA Horse With the Most Heart - Jettin Ta Heaven ("Keeper")

Halyn Lide and Keeper | Nathan Meyer Photography

Fans and peers were heartbroken when two-time NFR qualifier Halyn Lide announced that she would be making the trip to Las Vegas without her faithful mount, Keeper. Also known as Jettin Ta Heaven, the sorrel gelding is by the legendary JL Dash Ta Heaven and out of Zeros Gypsy Jet, a Three O Jones daughter out of a Jet Smooth daughter.

Lide raised and trained Keeper, making her NFR debut in 2024 aboard the consistent and reliable gelding. The duo pulled off an incredible late-season feat this year, entering the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., the last weekend of the regular season outside of the top 15.

Keeper came through in a big way, helping Lide earn the $32,000 win and solidify their return to the NFR for 2025. Sadly, while preparing to run down the alley of the Thomas & Mack, Lide's horses were exposed during the EHV-1/EHM outbreak. Keeper contracted the respiratory form of EHV-1 and is recovering, but was not ready to make the trip west.

Keeper has been Lide's main earner for the past two seasons, finishing 2024 No. 13 in the World, with $157,000 in season earnings. This year, she entered the NFR No. 9 with $144,000 won.

Lide shared on social media after receiving the award:

"He’s every bit the reason that I’m here, so the award means the world to me. I’m so grateful for the love and support from my fellow top 15 contestants. Thank you to each of you for voting for Keeper. He loves rodeo and tries with all his heart. He’s back at home, and I cannot wait to hug him."

Scoti Flit Bar Rising Star Award - AM Regina George ("RG")

Carlee Otero and RG | PRCA Photo by Mallory Beinborn

When Carlee Otero started hauling a cute palomino mare that had not been ridden in roughly 18 months, little did she know what was in store for a team in the making. Owned by bull riding legend Gary Leffew, AM Regina George found success in the aged events with Brittainý Hill.

Now 7 years old, "RG" had been hanging out in Leffew's pasture for over a year. Leffew reached out to Otero, who took the mare on the road with her, getting her back into shape. While the plan was initially to see what RG was capable of and help Leffew sell her, it did not take long for Otero to realize that she needed to purchase the daughter of $4.5 million sire, A Smooth Guy.

RG won and placed at many of the biggest summer rodeos, clocking incredibly fast in some of the most difficult setups of the entire year. She quickly proved she was gritty, tenacious, and could handle the rodeo atmosphere. Paired with a seasoned veteran in Otero, RG immediately began to garner attention from fans and peers.

When the last run was made at the 2025 NFR, Otero and Regina George had won four rounds. This is certainly a rising star, and we anticipate big things from the duo in the years to come.

