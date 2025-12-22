WPRA and PRCA Announce Three-Year Agreement to Further Partnership

During the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) made a joint announcement. The two associations have entered into a three-year agreement regarding the specifics of breakaway roping at PRCA events.

PRORODEO and WPRA shared the full press release:

"COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Dec. 10, 2025) – The Women's Professional Rodeo Association and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association are pleased to announce a new agreement between the two Associations to continue to bring the best in professional rodeo to members, committees, fans and sponsors.

The WPRA and PRCA have been working diligently to craft a new agreement based on today's circumstances and tomorrow's challenges that will work to the benefit of all of our respective constituents. This new agreement will continue for the next three years with the option to extend an additional three years in 2028.

'The PRCA is happy to execute this three-year agreement with the WPRA and continue to elevate the profile of PRORODEO moving forward,' PRCA CEO Tom Glause said.

The biggest change in the new agreement is that under the old agreement women's breakaway roping was a revenue share between the two. Starting in 2026, that discipline will be completely under the WPRA umbrella similar to the barrel racing. Instead of a revenue share it will be a pay-for service agreement, which is how barrel racing has been for decades.

'Under the current contract, which began in 2020, the breakaway roping was a collaboration between the two entities. After the last six years of building the event together, it just feels right to have breakaway roping solely under the WPRA in the future,' stated Heidi Schmidt, WPRA President. 'We are the oldest women's sports organization in the world, so it only makes sense that women's breakaway roping would fall under our authority. We are very appreciative of the PRCA and rodeo committees who have added this second women's event and look to continue to grow the prize money for these ladies.'

Under the expiring agreement PRCA agreed to work to expand and develop breakaway roping at PRCA sanctioned rodeos throughout the country. In 2019, prior to the start of the agreement, breakaway roping was held at 35 PRCA Rodeos. In 2025, the event was featured in 560 rodeos."

The WPRA currently sanctions two events at PRCA rodeos: barrel racing and breakaway roping.

Barrel racing has been a part of PRCA events for decades, but breakaway roping was just added in 2020. When the event was initially added to PRCA rodeos, the initial agreement included a revenue share with WPRA. Unlike barrel racing currently, the PRCA retained 85% of membership dues for breakaway ropers.

Moving forward, breakaway ropers will pay the PRCA for services (PROCOM, secretaries, timers, and judges), like the barrel racers. The contract is for three years, with an option for an additional three years.

While this is a big move for the breakaway ropers, there were other issues that members and fans thought might be a part of the agreement. As many have worked behind the scenes to level breakaway roping with the other eight major rodeo events, there is still much to be done.

The contract does not specify the location for the National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) in the future. Previously, the event has been held separately from the other events of the NFR, at a different location. In 2025, the NFBR was moved to Fort Worth, Texas, following EHV-1 concerns at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

