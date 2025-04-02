Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Announces Bosque Ranch to Host First Concert in Fall
Taylor Sheridan has made his mark on the western industry, as co-creator of Yellowstone and creator of 1883 and 1923. His television hits just keep on coming, from Mayor of Kingstown to Tulsa King to Landman. A controversial topic amongst old-school cowboys and the newer generation, Sheridan and Yellowstone have shattered viewing records. The mainstream media and general public went crazy for the series, with 11.4 million people watching the series finale.
After a significant break in the series, due to a Writers Guild of American strike that ceased production of all film and television for a good portion of 2023, Yellowstone was concluded in December 2024. Sheridan has hinted at other series that may come as spin-offs, but nothing has become official, yet.
What Sheridan has announced is a new concert series at the $264 million Bosque Ranch. Since Sheridan purchased the Weatherford property, it has become a major destination for both filming and equine competitions. The 1,000 acre ranch, with a lavish headquarters and state-of-the-art horse training and showing facilities, sits near the Brazos River. Sheridan has opened its gates to host cutting events, while also renting the property for filming, as well as the horses and cattle that live on Bosque Ranch.
Music has played a huge role in Sheridan's television enterprises, particularly Yellowstone. His love for music likely inspired his latest venture. On September 13, 2025, Drayton Farley, Kaitlin Butts, and Jackson Dean will be a part of the first Bosque Ranch Live. While the ranch is massive, there will be a capacity of 500 for the show. The exclusive experience comes with a few different price tags, depending on the attendee's preferences.
With the $500 general admission ticket, you could attend the event and recieve your very own Bosque Ranch hat. For $1,500, the "Country Campfire" experience will give visitors access to the concert, the opportunity to stay the night in their own RV, as well as a special dinner and breakfast the night of and morning after. Memorabilia and complimentary drinks throughout the event complete the upper-level option.
Tickets are going fast, with the Cowboy Campfire, a similar option to the $1,500 ticket, already sold out. There are also price points at $800 and $1,200, with various upgrades. You can learn more about the Bosque Ranch Live event here.
According to the Bosque Ranch website, Sheridan's ambitions do not end here. He plans to add reining and cow horse events, as well as further film and TV shoots, charity events, and more.