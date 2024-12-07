Your Eyes Do Not Deceive You – That is a Mule in the 2024 NFR Grand Entry
Derrick Begay had a plan in 2023.
Coming into the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the Saba Dalkai, Ariz., team roper was going to add something different to his trailer – a mule named John Henry.
Begay intended to ride the animal in the Grand Entry ceremony. Those plans never became reality.
“I was going to bring him last year, but I chickened out,” Begay joked.
A year later, Begay is back at Thomas & Mack Arena, and this time John Henry was in the trailer. Unfortunately, his plan to ride the animal in the Grand Entry hasn’t come to fruition – because someone else did it first.
During practices leading up to the first Grand Entry on Thursday, saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston saw John Henry and began chatting with Begay. Thurston wanted to know if he could ride the mule. Begay was happy to oblige.
“I brought him for myself, but Zeke said he wanted to ride him so I said OK,” Begay said with a laugh.
Prior to the second Grand Entry on Friday, Begay knew not to interfere with Thurston’s mojo. The Big Valley, Alberta cowboy won Thursday’s opening round with an 86.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo bucking horse Yellowstone.
So, Begay yielded him the loaner ride once again.
“I was like, ‘Well, I’m not going to mess up what he’s got going on.’ Before the Grand Entry, he comes over and I’m like, ‘If he gets back on him, I’m not going to say anything,’” Begay said.
Thurston followed up his opening night win with a third-place finish on Calgary Stampede’s Erotic Tango on Friday. The two checks have pushed Thurston up to third in the PRCA Saddle Bronc World Standings heading into Saturday’s third go.
Thurston’s Grand Entry companion has been making the rounds on several social media sites, including TikTok and Facebook, with fans celebrating the moment.
It’s not the only obligation John Henry has had during his first trip to NFR. Along with carrying Thurston into the arena the first two nights, the mule has also been borrowed to help move horses, cattle and bulls through pens out behind Thomas & Mack Arena. The work has been an added bonus according to Begay as it has given John Henry a job and mental stimulation.
One day, Begay will get the chance to ride his animal into the arena. Until then, he’s just proud to see John Henry being celebrated. Begay has always had a passion for mules, making sure to keep at least one among his stock at home. And this one is certainly special.
“My whole career, I’ve never bragged on any horse that I’ve owned but I bring the mule and I’ll brag on him,” Begay said.