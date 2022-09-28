NBA All-Star Has Perfect Shoes for Wrestling Fans

Over the past few days, we have covered all the different sneakers that debuted at NBA Media Day. One unique pair of kicks might have gotten overlooked.

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard had a special pair of his signature Adidas shoes designed to reflect his wrestling fandom. Like myself, Lillard is 32 years old. That means he grew up during the golden era of wrestling.

At the Trail Blazers Media Day, Lillard wore a player-exclusive (PE) colorway of his signature shoe - the Adidas Dame 8. The left shoe was grey/purple, while the right shoe was red/black. It was a sign of respect to the legendary wrestlers Kane and The Undertaker, aka "The Brothers of Destruction."

For newcomers, a PE is a version of a shoe that was made only for the player. A colorway is essentially just the colors used on the shoe's design. Sneaker companies will produce countless colorways of the same shoe without changing the model. Below is everything wrestling fans need to know about Lillard's shoes.

Adidas Dame 8

Damian Lillard wearing the Adidas Dame 8. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Adidas Dame 8 was originally released in December 2021 for $120. Fans can purchase the shoe at or below retail on the Adidas website. However, the model is nearing the end of its lifecycle as the Dame 9 will be coming out later this year.

However, when Lillard first teased the shoes on Twitter, he said, "More details coming soon." We can only hope that means that the wrestling-inspired colorway will enjoy a general release sometime soon.

The Adidas Dame 8 is a performance monster on the basketball court but is great for almost any sport. The low-top shoes features a textile upper, Bounce cushioning, and a rubber outsole.

We will keep fans updated as we learn more about this exciting colorway of the Adidas Dame 8. Keep it locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the court.

Recommended For You

Top Five Shoes from NBA Media Day

NBA All-Star Brings a Bag of Kobe Shoes to Media Day