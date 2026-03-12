Trae Young on March Madness, Jordan Brand, and Sling TV

Washington Wizards point guard Trae Young has an incredible résumé built on defying expectations: four NBA All-Star Games, All-NBA honors, and the first player since Tiny Archibald to lead the league in total points and assists.

It was a continuation of his NCAA career, where he became the only player in history to lead the nation in points and assists per game. However, the former Oklahoma Sooner still gets heated over his early exit from the Big Dance in 2018.

Yet, Young still appreciates the NCAA Tournament and has teamed up with Sling TV to share the experience with fans. This March, Young and Sling invite fans to the 'When Underdogs Win, You Win' promotion.

Starting March 19, fans who purchase any Sling Pass (1-, 3-, or 7-Day) subscriptions during the opening weekend will be eligible for a special reward if the underdogs make a run. Hoops heads can learn more about the ultra-affordable subscriptions and the eligibility requirements at sling.com/underdog.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with "Ice Trae" about his Sling campaign, March Madness experience, and Jordan Brand sneaker deal.

Trae Young has teamed up with Sling for March Madness. | Sling

How excited are you to help fans watch basketball with a flexible plan and maybe even save money?

Yeah, that's definitely exciting to be able to do both. And it makes you a little bit more interested in the games, too, which is even more exciting. So, as a player, I think that's really cool for a fan that they're able to be engaged this way.

Do you have any predictions for this year’s winner on the men’s and women’s side?

I ain't gonna lie. There's a lot of good teams. I don't know about a winner on the guy's side yet. Obviously, I'm always rooting for my Sooners, so the women have been balling this year. But I'm looking forward to seeing all the underdogs and all the March Madness teams that surprise everybody.

What makes an underdog dangerous in the Big Dance?

That's because it's a one-game elimination, and sometimes you're playing with house money, and not very much to lose from the outside looking in, where people aren't expecting you to win. That's where they're most dangerous. And they have some confidence doing that, too. So, I think that's why it's definitely a fun time to be an underdog.

Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Does the 2018 first round OT loss to Rhode Island still bother you or have you moved past it?

I hate you brought it up. I'll never get over that. Yeah, but Dan Hurley getting the crowd hyped, too, the whole game. It was just a fun atmosphere. I wish I would have had more opportunities to play in March Madness. But it was a great experience. I'll say it definitely stings still.

Do you ever imagine it would have been like had Oklahoma been in the SEC instead of the Big 12 when you played?

No, I don't necessarily don't think about think about it too much. The Big 12 was really good when I was there. It was needed for me to be in a Big 12 back then, so I don't really think about it too much.

Switching gears to footwear, how happy are you after one full year with Jordan Brand?

Oh, I'm super happy. I mean, I've been injured this year, so the on-court stuff hasn't been able to be shown as much as I want to, but that's what's coming in the future. So, I'm looking forward to having some more bright moments with Jordan, but I've had a great, great year with them.

Trae Young wears the Air Jordan 40. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Do you have a favorite Air Jordan 40 colorway so far this season?

I don't know. Obviously, I like my Sooner PEs, the different styles and details with them. But I made some blue shoes with chocolate chip bottoms that symbolize my love for my grandma's chocolate chip cookies. So, I was able to give it to her around Christmas time, and she really loved it.

What shoes are you wearing off the court this spring?

Man, that's a great question. I don't know. I like all the lows, all the Jordan lows in different colorways. I like the 11s too. So, that's probably what I'll be wearing this summer.

Trae Young wears the Air Jordan 39 "Oklahoma" colorway. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last question: If you were in a Space Jam game defending Earth, what shoes would you wear?

Dang. I don't know. Maybe my... Yeah, no, I don't know. That's a great question. I'll probably just stick with the 40s.