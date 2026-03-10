Azzi Fudd on Sneakers, March Madness, and Marriott Bonvoy

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd's legendary college basketball career is quickly winding down. But before Fudd enters the WNBA Draft this spring as a Jordan Brand athlete, she is soaking up every last second of her college experience.

Fudd stars in the brand's new campaign, including an ad alongside Coach Geno Auriemma as the Huskies for a pre‑game pep talk over breakfast at Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites South Kingstown Newport Area.

Azzi Fudd for Marriott Bonvoy. | Marriott International

What was it like to film the ad with Coach Auriemma?

It was a lot of fun. I honestly am not gonna lie. I was a little nervous when I first found out that I was gonna be doing this with him and a couple of other teammates, but I thought that it was actually a lot of fun.

The Marriott Bonvoy team really did a great job of capturing those moments that really happened around game day, and it was natural, it was fun. It was light, and I can't wait to see how it turns out because I also thought it was funny. Like, we just had a ton of fun. We were laughing and had fun the whole time.

Azzi Fudd for Marriott Bonvoy. | Marriott International

How would you grade your acting skills?

I was a little nervous, but I would give it... I don't want to give it an A, but I'm gonna say B+. There's always room for improvement.

What do you look for in a good hotel room?

To me, it's the bed, obviously. You have to get your good pre-game sleep. My favorite part about Marriott Bonvoy hotels, specifically, is that they understand that the moments around game day matter just as much as what happens on the court.

So, your entire team is cuddled up in bed watching a movie the night before a game. My teammates mean everything to me, so that's what I'm gonna remember from college: those trips and those moments in the hotel rooms and just hanging out and having fun.

Azzi Fudd for Marriott Bonvoy. | Marriott International

Do you fill out brackets for March Madness tournaments (as a player)?

I actually don't fill out a bracket anymore. I used to do a whole family thing growing up, but I definitely will be tuned in to the JW Marriott in Indianapolis. That's always fun to watch, but I do miss making those brackets. I will admit.

The Nike Sabrina 2 "UConn Huskies" colorway. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Switching gears to footwear, what shoes do you plan to wear in the Big Dance?

I plan on wearing Sabrina's. Probably the second one, maybe the first one, if I can squeeze a little more life out of them.

What shoes are you wearing off the court this spring?

Off the court this spring. I'm definitely wearing some Jordans, probably some Jordan 4s.

Azzi Fudd wears the Air Jordan 4. | Jordan Brand

Last question: If you were in a Space Jam game defending Earth, what shoes would you wear?

Oh, this is a good question. I think I'm gonna go with the new Jordan Women's Heir shoes. Because there's pink in them. I love the pink. You have little hair ties in the back, so when I'm crossing up these aliens, I could also just pull the hair tie off and fix my hair, and then get back to business.