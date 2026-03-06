Azzi Fudd Signs Jordan Brand Deal Before March Madness

Women's college basketball is loaded with star players, and UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd is one of the biggest names in the sport. Just in time for March Madness, Fudd's latest move will cause a ripple effect across the sneaker industry.

On Friday morning, Jordan Brand proudly announced Fudd as the newest member of the Jordan Brand Family. According to the company, this signing represents Jumpman's continued commitment to inspiring the next generation of greatness and championing women's basketball.

Azzi Fudd for Jordan Brand. | Jordan Brand

Azzi Fudd on Jordan Brand

"I grew up watching what the Jumpman meant to basketball and to the culture around the game, so becoming part of the Jordan Brand family represents what I am stepping into and the greatness that I aspire to be," Fudd said in a press release.

"To wear the same logo that so many legends have worn is something I don't take lightly. For me, it's about honoring that legacy while also helping show what the next generation of women's basketball looks like. I'm excited to keep pushing my game forward while representing Jordan Brand with pride. And I hope that I continue to inspire young girls who dream of playing at the highest level."

Azzi Fudd for Jordan Brand. | Jordan Brand

Fudd's Connection to Steph Curry

Fudd has long been associated with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Under Armour. However, Under Armour never officially signed Fudd. Instead, Curry signed Fudd to SC30 (now known as Thirty Ink), his personal business entity, which is entirely separate from both Under Armour and Curry Brand.

According to a December 2025 report by Sole Retriever, this was a major source of contention between Curry and Under Armour. Curry saw Fudd as a foundational athlete for the next era of Curry Brand, repeatedly advocating for her. Yet, Under Armour never offered a deal to Fudd. This was described as having "genuinely bothered" Curry.

Azzi Fudd for Jordan Brand. | Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand's Stacked NIL Roster

Fudd joins a stacked Jordan Brand Women's roster that includes fellow UConn greats Maya Moore, Napheesa Collier, and current UConn teammate Sarah Strong, among others. According to the brand, these players represent not only elite gameplay on the court but also a solid legacy off the court.

Jordan Brand continues to usher in the future superstars of basketball, as Azzi joins an NIL roster that includes elite young hoopers such as Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Kiyan Anthony, Saniyah Hall, Bella Hines, Kiki Rice, and Mikaylah Williams.

Azzi Fudd for Jordan Brand. | Jordan Brand

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NCAA and beyond.