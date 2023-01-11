Tyrese Maxey Signs Sneaker Deal With New Balance

No player from the 2020 NBA Draft has enjoyed a more successful rise in the league than Tyrese Maxey. Since the Philadelphia 76ers selected Maxey with the 21st overall pick, the undersized combo guard has filled the team's need for a reliable floor general capable of leading a playoff team.

Philadelphia spotted the potential possessed by Maxey, and so did New Balance. Earlier today, New Balance officially announced the signing of Maxey to its star-studded basketball roster.

“As one of the most talented young players in the league, we’re excited to welcome Tyrese to the New Balance family,” says Naveen Lokesh, Head of Global Sports Marketing Basketball. “He embodies the charisma and personality of the New Balance Brand. We are excited to start working with Tyrese to further highlight his style in the game and his desire to inspire the next generation, both on and off the court.”

As part of the exciting announcement, FanNation Kicks spoke with Maxey about his decision, the future, and what shoes he is most excited about wearing on and off the court.

How excited are you to join other star players on the New Balance signature roster?

"I'm extremely excited. I'm extremely excited for the opportunity. It's a dream come true to be a part of this brand. It's great being on there with other great players and great company."

What made you decide to sign with New Balance over other companies?

"Honestly, New Balance has this family morale about it that I wanted really be a part of. That was one of the biggest things. It's a partnership. I haven't even been here long, and I just feel as if the partnership is growing day by day.

They have helped me with so many different things - like they're available to talk on the phone all the time. That is something you don't ever see, and I really commend them for that, and I appreciate them bringing me along."

What did the "recruitment" process look like? Did they reach out to you, or did your people reach out to them?

"It's a little bit of both ways. It's really good when talking to them about certain things you want to do within yourself when branding yourself, and then they want to do, branding themselves.

It just kind of peaked at the top, and when you find that connection, which is hard to find, I think New Balance and myself found that, and we're going to try to run with it."

View of Tyrese Maxey's shoes. © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

We have seen you play in the NB TWO WXY v3 this season. What do you like about the shoe?

"It's a great shoe! It's seriously a great shoe. That was one of my biggest things because you have to be able to do your job at the end of the day. The comfort level of that shoe - it kind of molded to my foot.

Honestly, that was a really good thing. It's a light shoe, and I'm a guard that changes directions and has to perform on both ends of the court. I feel very comfortable in the shoe, and I like the shoe. I like the design of the shoe, and it's been great. I have zero complaints about it."

What is your favorite lifestyle New Balance shoe to wear off the court? I saw you in some 550s the other day.

"The 550s are a very nice hit right now. They are very popular around the world. So, I have a lot of 550s. I like the 2002s, the Protection Pack. Those have been great. Then the 990s.

My 990s have been coming along, and those have really been catching my eye. The off-the-court shoes are unlimited. They have so many different styles and flavors that you just try to mix and match and do a lot of combinations of them."

Recommended For You

New Balance Created the Next Classic Christmas Shoe

NB TWO WXY v3 'Jamaica' Out Now