New Balance Created the Next Iconic Holiday Hoop Shoe

The NBA is a copycat league. Everything from plays to roster configurations gets reused and recycled like ugly holiday sweaters. Unfortunately, even sneaker companies often fall into this trap.

Ever since Kobe Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch' on Christmas Day 2010, several brands have tried recreating the magic with their own bright-green shoes released around the holidays. To loosely paraphrase Mean Girls' character Regina George, stop trying to make it happen (again).

After more than a decade of the green hoop shoes dropping in December, sneakerheads finally have something new to salivate over. New Balance doesn't fixate on the past. Instead, the Boston-based company constantly swings for the fences.

Last night, Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray debuted a new colorway of the New Balance TWO WXY v3. I tweeted a picture of the gingerbread house-inspired kicks, and fans immediately began thirsting over the new colorway. Luckily for sneakerheads and hoopers, New Balance has dropped the shoes right before the holidays.

New Balance TWO WXY v3

A detailed look at the New Balance TWO WXY v3. New Balance

The New Balance TWO WXY v3 ' Gingerbread with grass green' colorway is out now. Fans can purchase the delicious-looking shoes for $120 on the New Balance website. Even better, there are 13 exciting colorways of the performance-beast available online.

The New Balance TWO WXY v3 made headlines when the New Balance signature roster debuted the unreleased shoe in various player-exclusive colorways at their 2022 NBA Media Days.

Despite only costing $120, the New Balance TWO WXY v3 packs a punch with its technology. The lightweight shoe contains a lively, dual-density FuelCell midsole that is amplified by ABZORB cushioning. The midfoot TPU clip adds lateral stability, while a molded textile upper allows for a secure lockdown fit without adding extra weight.

We want to know if you plan on purchasing a pair of the New Balance TWO WXY v3. Give us your opinion on Twitter, and as always, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for your footwear news.

