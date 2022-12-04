Jamal Murray's New Balance Shoes Out Now

Over the past few years, New Balance has made significant strides in the performance basketball shoe industry. First, the Boston-based company developed some of the best models on the market. Players and fans alike have devoured all of the brand's releases.

Secondly, New Balance has signed an All-Star cast of NBA players to serve as the face of its revitalized basketball roster. While the players take care of their business on the court, New Balance uses exciting colorways and memorable marketing campaigns to garner more attention among sneakerheads.

After grabbing headlines at NBA Media Day, the New Balance TWO WXY v3 launched in November for $120. Since then, New Balance has slowly rolled out player-exclusive colorways before releasing them to the public.

So far, fans have been treated to the 'Cerebral,' 'Abstract,' and 'Windy City' colorways. Now, New Balance has worked with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray to create a shoe to honor his family's heritage. Below is everything fans need to know about the New Balance TWO WXY v3 'Jamaica.'

New Balance TWO WXY v3

View of the New Balance TWO WXY v3 'Jamaica.' New Balance

The New Balance TWO WXY v3 'Jamaica' was released on December 3, 2022. Fans can still purchase the performance basketball shoes for $120 on the New Balance website.

In honor of Murray's father and family's roots, New Balance used "Happy Yellow with black" as a nod to Jamaica's flag. The heartfelt colorway is mostly bright yellow with black and green accents throughout the shoe.

The New Balance TWO WXY v3 is a performance beast thanks to its FuelCell midsole amplified by ABZORB cushioning. Additionally, a midfoot TPU clip adds lateral stability and works in unison with the molded textile upper without adding extra weight.

Fans can expect several more exciting colorways of the New Balance TWO WXY v3 to release throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. Let us know on Twitter if you plan to purchase a pair. As always, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

