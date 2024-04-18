Jazz Chisholm Jr. Names 5 MLB Players With The Best Cleats
Once again, the Miami Marlins are not good. The organization is in a perpetual boom-bust cycle that gives fans outside of South Florida little reason to tune into their games.
However, there are two reasons you must watch the Marlins. There is always the chance the Marlins could wear their throwback teal uniforms, and more importantly, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is an electric player.
Before last season, Chisholm Jr. signed a footwear deal with Jordan Brand. It was a culmination of a lifelong dream since he met Michael Jordan as a child. Since signing with Jordan brand, Chisholm Jr. has kept fans on their toes with a steady rotation of impressive Jumpman cleats and gear.
In a recent interview, Chisholm Jr. named the five MLB players who have the best cleat rotations. Given Chisholm Jr.'s authority on the matter, we listen. Below is his top five list.
Fernando Tatis Jr.
It should come as no surprise that San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. makes this list. Tatis Jr. makes headlines every day for his custom cleats. Chisholm Jr. signed off on the sneaker free agent's footwear by saying, "Tatis has been doing his thing."
Manny Machado
From there, Chisholm Jr. rattled off a list of other Jordan Brand players that included a second Padres player. Padres infielder Manny Machado earned a spot thanks to his rotation of Jordan Brand cleats. The All-Star third baseman always laces up the best retro Air Jordan cleats that Jordan Brand has to offer.
Mookie Betts
Sticking with the National League West, Chisholm Jr. gave a shout-out to Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts. The perennial MLB All-Star is arguably the face of Jordan Brand in MLB. He is also one of the most notable sneakerheads in the league.
Aaron Judge
The penultimate spot on Chisholm Jr.'s list goes to New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The American League home run king signed with Jordan Brand before the 2023 MLB season. Chisholm Jr. said of Judge's Jumpman cleats, "I saw Judge's cleats yesterday, and I didn't even realize the color on it until I got up and close and personal, and they were pretty sick."
Ronald Acuna Jr.
According to Chisholm Jr., the top cleat rotation in MLB belongs to Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. Acuna Jr. is a Nike athlete who regularly rocks bright yellow cleats. Chisholm Jr. said, "I'll go with Acuna because he actually be making some crazy stuff with his Nike stuff that he got."
