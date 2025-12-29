Myles Garrett Might Be Nearing a New Sneaker Deal

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is closing in on a record-breaking 23rd sack of the season. Garrett might also be nearing a new sponsorship deal with a brand synonymous with the number 23.

As pointed out by the Instagram account @football.equipment, Garrett quietly began representing Jordan Brand with custom cleats and gloves. Garrett is still wearing the adidas Freak X Carbon cleats, but with Jordan Brand logos concealing the adidas Three Stripe branding.

Garrett has worn adidas footwear throughout his entire NFL career. He signed with adidas before going first in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, he eventually signed a new deal with Reebok in March 2022. Adidas sold Reebok to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) in February 2022.

Garrett's split with Reebok is likely old news, but a new deal with Jordan Brand would be a major win for both parties. It is also possible that Garrett is a footwear free agent and is only wearing custom Jordan Brand gear as he closes in on his historic 23rd sack of the season.

Then he could return to representing adidas in an unofficial capacity or lace up more custom colorways as he has done in the past.

If Garrett is open for business, Jordan Brand would be atop the list of companies interested in signing the All-Pro defensive end. Jumpman has quickly amassed an incredibly talented roster of NFL athletes like Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Puka Nacua, Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, and Jahmyr Gibbs, just to name a few.

Only adidas, Nike, Jordan Brand, and Under Armour have the rights for their logos to be represented with footwear and gloves during games. Other brands like New Balance and Reebok can sign NFL players, but their logos cannot be visible during games.

Since Garrett and adidas split, the brand has moved on to a new generation of athletes like Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter. Adidas has focused most of its marketing behind Hunter and its only signature athlete in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It will be interesting to see if Garrett lands with Jordan Brand or continues to play as a footwear free agent. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the football world and beyond.

More Football News

Deion Sanders' retro Nike sneakers take over the Dallas Cowboys stadium.

Kirk Herbstreit's comments highlight Miam's adidas problem.

The NFL nearly sacked Maxx Crosby for his Air Jordan cleats.

Stefon Diggs debuted custom Nike Ja 3 'Patriots' cleats.

Patrick Mahomes inked a massive contract extension with adidas.