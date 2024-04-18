Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Signs Signature Deal With Converse
Earlier this month, it was reported that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nearing the end of his contract with Converse. Instead of waiting for the NBA MVP candidate to hit sneaker free agency, both parties moved fast.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse have agreed to a multi-year contract extension. The new deal makes Gilgeous-Alexander the Creative Director of Converse Basketball and will include a signature sneaker line. Nick DePaula of Boardroom first reported this news.
According to Boardroom, Gilgeous-Alexander has begun designing a signature footwear and apparel collection for Converse that will launch in 2025.
This is a great deal for both parties. Gilgeous-Alexander is the biggest star that Converse has had on its basketball roster since Dwyane Wade represented the brand many years ago. The Thunder guard even starred in a new marketing campaign for the Converse Weapon, which launched during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.
Additionally, Gilgeous-Alexander would not have been hitting the sneaker market at the right time. Of course, he is coming off a career year. But, many of the major brands have recently launched signature sneaker lines for other young guards around the league. We reviewed his options here.
Since initially singing with Converse in 2021, Gilgeous-Alexander has debuted several player-exclusive colorways of the brand's performance basketball shoes and collaborated on lifestyle models. While we do not know what his signature sneaker will look like yet, it is safe to assume it will feature a bold and fashion-forward design.
Gilgeous-Alexander has the star power to transcend the small market of Oklahoma City and rejuvenate the once-proud brand of Converse. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from around the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
