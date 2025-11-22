The 10 Best Running Shoes On Sale Before Black Friday 2025

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

Every runner can relate to the jitters right before the start of a race. The holiday shopping season is quickly approaching, and it delivers the same adrenaline rush for consumers.

Luckily, athletes can skip the line and secure some of this year's best running shoes at a major discount online. Below are ten of the best discounted running shoes in alphabetical order.

adidas Ultraboost 5X

The adidas Ultraboost 5X. | adidas

Currently, adidas has not yet discounted any of its marathon shoes. However, the adidas Ultraboost 5X is a strong option for most runners. The brand's lightest BOOST cushioning yet, plus a torsion support system, makes it a reliable option for athletes.

The shoe has a 10mm heel drop and an approximate weight of 275 g/ 9.7oz (Men's Size 9). The adidas Ultraboost 5X has a retail price of $180 but is marked down to $144 (20% off) in most styles at adidas.com.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24. | Brooks Running

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24 offers a blend of dynamic cushioning and strong support. It features the brand's innovative Guard Rails technology (shortened to "GTS" for Go-To Support) and DNA Loft v3 foam for a smooth ride.

The shoe has a 12mm heel drop and an approximate weight of 283.5g/10oz. The original retail price of $140 is marked down to $110 (21% off) at Brooks Running.

Brooks Glycerin Stealthfit 22

The Brooks Glycerin Stealthfit 22. | Brooks Running

The Brooks Glycerin Stealthfit 22 is completely streamlined. The sleek model features a nitrogen-infused, DNA-tuned cushioning system atop a broad platform for smooth heel-to-toe transitions.

The shoe has a 10mm heel drop and an approximate weight of 258g/9.1oz. The original retail price of $165 is marked down to $120 (27% off) at Brooks Running.

HOKA Gaviota 5

The HOKA Gaviota 5. | HOKA

The HOKA Gaviota 5 offers excellent stability and cushioning thanks to its new stabilizing H-Frame that works in tandem with a soft EVA foam midsole. Factor in the Early stage MetaRocker and runners receive a plush everyday running shoe.

The shoe has a 6mm heel drop and an approximate weight of 309g/10.9oz (Men's Size 9). The original retail price of $175 is marked down to $140 (20% off) at HOKA.

HOKA Mach X 2

The HOKA Mach X2. | HOKA

The HOKA Mach X 2 is your everyday runner. It touts an extra-resilient PEBA-topped midsole and increased rocker profile for an aggressive toe-off. The extended Pebax plate design offers enhanced support and propulsion.

The shoe has a 5mm heel drop and an approximate weight of 260g/9.2oz. The original retail price of $190 is marked down to $152 (20% off) at HOKA.

Nike Pegasus Plus



The Nike Pegasus Plus. | Nike

The Nike Pegasus Plus offers an ultra-responsive ride for runners who want energy return. An ultra-responsive ZoomX foam midsole delivers Nike's highest energy return, while the Flyknit upper sheds unnecessary weight.

The shoe features a 10mm drop and an approximate weight of 245g/8.6oz (Men's US 10). It has a retail price of $190 but is marked down as low as $87 (54.2% off) in select styles when you use the code "access" at checkout at Nike.com.

Nike Vaporfly 4

The Nike Vaporfly 4. | Nike

According to Nike, the Vaporfly 4 is a lean, mean, mile-eating machine. The full-length carbon fiber Flyplate, Nike ZoomX foam, and Engineered mesh upper make it a beast on runs.

A 6mm heel drop and approximate weight of 190g/6.7oz (Men's US 10) make it an excellent option on race day. Best of all, the shoe is marked down from $270 to as low as $153 (43.3% off) when you use the code "access" at Nike.com.

Nike Zoom Fly 6

The Nike Zoom Fly 6. | Nike

The Nike Zoom Fly 6 is all about propulsion. The combination of ZoomX foam, Nike's lightest and most responsive foam, and a Full-length carbon fiber Flyplate creates a speedy experience for long-distance runners.

An 8mm heel drop and approximate weight of 265g/9.3oz (Men's US 10) help generate enough energy to get you across the finish line. The shoes have a retail price of $180, but select styles are marked down as low as $102 (43.3% off) when you use the code "access" at Nike.com.

PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 2

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 2. | PUMA

According to PUMA, the Deviate NITRO Elite 2 works for nearly all runners. Its NITRO foam offers responsiveness, and its INNOPLATE is designed to act as a lever for maximum energy transfer at toe-off.

The shoe has an 8 mm heel drop and an approximate weight of 209g/7.37oz (Men's size 8). The original retail price of $200 is marked down to $180 (10% off) at PUMA.

PUMA ForeverRun NITRO Fade

The PUMA ForeverRun NITRO Fade. | PUMA

PUMA ushered in a new era of stability shoes with the ForeverRun NITRO. Its NITROFOAM cushioning and RUNGUIDE system make it the superior everyday running shoe.

The shoe has a 10 mm heel drop and an approximate weight of 272g/9.6oz (Men's size 9). The original retail price of $160 is marked down to $145 at PUMA.

