Adidas Trolled Nike After Indiana Beat Down Oregon

The Indiana Hoosiers rolled over the Oregon Ducks 56-22 in last night's Peach Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal game. The matchup was more than a Big Ten battle for a shot at the championship game; it was a showdown between rival brands.

Of course, Oregon has earned the nickname "Nike U" thanks to its close relationship with alum and Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The two partners enjoyed an incredible run this year that included the "Mummy Duck" Foamposites and Nike "Grateful Ducks" Air Max collaboration.

Meanwhile, Indiana has been an adidas school since 2004. In 2024, extended their partnership with a 10-year deal that runs through 2034. Adidas has a strong NIL program that helped market Fernando Mendoza during his Heisman campaign.

"Just did it."

So when Indiana poured it on during Friday night's game, the adidas social media team had its posts ready. Shortly after the game, the official adidas US Football account shared pictures of Omar Cooper Jr. and Fernando Mendoza with the graphic: "Duck Duck Hoo."

Even better, the post's caption was a direct troll of Nike: "Just Did It." Flipping the American brand's legendary slogan around to add insult to injury resonated with football fans on social media.

This is not the first time adidas has taken shots at Nike this college football season. Earlier in the season, we declared adidas close to dethroning Nike in American football, and last night's game was further proof of the major inroads the German company has made in the sport.

Two Adidas Schools

Two Adidas schools set to go at it in the CFP title game 👀 pic.twitter.com/C5tIY8jefo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 10, 2026

Even better for adidas, the Miami Hurricanes are an adidas school as well. For the first time in College Football Playoff history, adidas will automatically be the winner - regardless of the outcome. As a sports fan and sportswear consumer, it is good to have some competition in the marketplace.

Adidas cannot lose the College Football Playoff Championship Game, so fans can expect the iconic brand to take a long and well-deserved victory lap after Indiana and Miami face off on Monday, January 19.

