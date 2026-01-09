PUMA's Elite Everyday Running Shoe Just Got Faster

PUMA always jumps out to an early lead over the competition, and this year is no different. Earlier today, PUMA unveiled the latest evolution of its hero running franchise with the launch of the Deviate NITRO 4 and Deviate NITRO Elite 4.

The two new models build on PUMA's position as pioneers of speed and innovation, underpinned by the brand's best-in-class NITROFOAM technology. The performance-driven shoes are built to deliver speed and efficiency.

Below are official images, tech specs, and release dates for the highly anticipated PUMA Deviate NITRO 4 and PUMA Deviate NITRO 4 Elite.

PUMA Deviate NITRO 4

The PUMA Deviate NITRO 4. | PUMA

The PUMA Deviate NITRO 4 retails for $170 and launches in limited supply on January 23, followed by a global release on February 26, 2026. It will be available to purchase on PUMA.com, the PUMA app, at the PUMA NYC and Las Vegas flagship stores, and at select retailers.

Built for the everyday runner who is serious about getting faster, the Deviate NITRO 4 introduces an evolved NITROFOAM midsole featuring a new dual-layer, nitrogen-infused foam. The mesh upper offers lightweight breathability, while a plush collar and padded tongue provide all-around protection.

The PUMA Deviate NITRO 4. | PUMA

A reengineered PWRPLATE is contoured to improve flexibility, whilst PUMA's trusted PUMAGRIP outsole ensures traction across any surface, with coverage that can accommodate any footstrike pattern.

The shoe launches in the "Apple Spritz-Lux Lime" colorway this month, and follows up in February with the "Fresh Water-Nitro Blue (Women's)," and "Baltic Sea Blue-Fresh Water (Men's)" colorways.

PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4. | PUMA

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4 retails for $250 and launches with a limited release on February 12, 2026, followed by a global launch on February 26, 2026. It will be available to purchase on PUMA.com, the PUMA app, at the PUMA NYC and Las Vegas flagship stores, and at select retailers.

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4 is a raceday shoe that is even lighter and more efficient than its predecessor, thanks to enhanced NITROFOAM ELITE cushioning. The redesigned carbon fiber PWRPLATE is stiffer and engineered to reduce stress in the metatarsal area.

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4. | PUMA

It features gradual rib structuring to enhance stability by evenly distributing stress from lateral to medial motion, creating an efficient ride from start line to finish.

The launch colorway is "PUMA White-Apple Spritz-Lux Lime" followed two weeks later by "Fresh Water-Lemon Crush-PUMA Black (Women's)," and "Fresh Water-Lemon Crush-PUMA Black-PUMA White (Men's)."

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.

More Running Shoe News

Brooks Running and runDisney drop four new limited-edition shoes.

Ranking the top ten running shoes of 2025.

The adidas Adizero EVO SL running shoe is 20% off in most colorways.

Interview: Hellen Obiri discusses the key role On plays as her sponsor.

Nike N7 honors Native American heritage with earth-toned running gear.