StockX Closed 2022 With Record-Breaking Revenue

The user-friendly sneaker resale platform StockX continues to make gains in a crowded market. This morning, the Detroit-based company released its quarterly data report. All signs point to a positive outlook for the platform and for the sneaker community.

StockX set new records in 2022 as hundreds of thousands of sellers made their first-ever sale on the platform. Fueled by international growth, category expansion, and strong sneaker sales, StockX closed the year with record-breaking revenue.

As a sign of the company's reach and the growth of the sneaker community, approximately 50% of trades (sales) were from international sellers.

As part of its report, StockX revealed the top brands and sneakers of 2022. While there were many familiar household names, there were also burgeoning players in the industry.

The same five names - Nike, Jordan Brand, adidas, New Balance, and Converse - once again held the top five spots on StockX's list of best-selling sneaker brands in 2022. It comes as no surprise that the top-traded silhouette was the Nike Dunk Low. While the Air Jordan 11 Cherry release saw the most trades during release week.

StockX's report also dives into accessories, apparel, collectibles, and electronics. However, an insight into the basketball sneaker market will interest many of our regular readers.

Trades (sales) of Puma sneakers increased 326% on StockX year-over-year. This growth was largely fueled by LaMelo Ball’s MB.01 sneakers. Under Armour narrowly missed the top five list of fastest-growing sneaker brands, but it did see an impressive 142% trade increase year-over-year.

Similar to Puma, Under Armour’s growth is powered by one athlete. Looking at the top-traded Under Armour sneakers on StockX, Stephen Curry’s sneakers dominate the list.



2023 is shaping up to be another memorable year for StockX and the sneaker community. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

