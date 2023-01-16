LeBron James Shows Love to Florida A&M University

Skip to main content

LeBron James Debuts Nike LeBron 20 "FAMU"

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James showed love to an HBCU with his signature Nike shoes.
Last night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers was the perfect microcosm of the season. Los Angeles narrowly lost, but LeBron James looked great in another historic performance.

James scored 35 points and became the second player in the history of the NBA to reach 38,000 career points. True to form, James used the opportunity to elevate others. James wore the Nike LeBron 20 in a colorway honoring the Florida A&M University Rattlers.

The player-exclusive colorway featured a white upper, green and orange Swoosh logos, and plenty of hand-written messages to personalize the already rare shoes.

Nike and James have been getting increasingly creative with colorways for James' 20th signature shoe. Since its launch in October 2022, we have seen exciting new colorways and familiar patterns that remember historical moments in James' career.

Nike LeBron 20

76ers forward P.J. Tucker defends Lakers forward LeBron James.

P.J. Tucker defends LeBron James.

Unfortunately for Rattlers fans and sneakerheads, the 'FAMU' colorway will most likely never release to the public. The silver lining is that several colorways of the Nike LeBron 20 are available at retail prices on Nike's website.

James is averaging just under 30 points per game and flirts with a triple-double most nights. That level of production is unheard of for a 38-year-old player. However, it's not surprising because James has made the extraordinary look routine over the past two decades.

Thanks to his hard work and durability, James will become the league's all-time scoring leader before the end of the season. There is no doubt Nike will have James laced up in more mind-blowing colorways as he closes in on history.

