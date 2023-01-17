Nike Restocking Several Popular Sneakers Starting Today

It has been less than a month since the holiday season ended, but sneakerheads already have reason to celebrate. Starting today, Nike has begun a campaign called "3 Days of Drops."

From Tuesday, January 17, through Thursday, January 19, Nike is restocking several popular sneakers and releasing new inventory. Online shoppers can take advantage of the rare sale on Nike's website.

A detailed look at the Nike Dunk Low. Nike

The first day of sneaker releases has included a wide variety of retro Air Jordan and Nike models, as well as newer inventory like the Jordan Luka 1 and the Nike LeBron 20.

Some of the more highly-anticipated drops are taking place on Wednesday and Thursday. For example, fans must wait until Wednesday to buy the Nike Dunk Low in the 'Plaid' colorway. Lastly, the Nike Dunk Low 'Panda' gets yet another restock to cap off the sales event on Thursday.

Now is an excellent time for shoppers with cash and gift cards burning a hole in their pockets to pick up a classic pair of sneakers. However, for those who want to wait a little bit longer before making a big purchase, we recommend monitoring Nike's future release calendar online.

We want to hear your thoughts on Nike's three days of drops. Is it worth going back and purchasing older inventory, or would you rather wait and see what comes out later this year? Give us your opinion on Twitter. As always, stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for news, highlights, and interviews.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

