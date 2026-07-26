3 Sneakers Sitting on Shelves After Release Day (July 24-25)

Usually, we like to use Sunday mornings to preview the week ahead in sneakers. But sometimes you must look back before going forward. Nike looks to dominate the release calendar every week, and the past few days had some exciting drops for the middle of summer.

Despite the return of several fan-favorite silhouettes in exciting new colorways, their release day surprisingly fell flat. Below is a breakdown of three sneakers that dropped on Friday and Saturday, plus details on how to find them at or below the retail price online.

Air Jordan 4 "Comic"

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Comic" colorway dropped on Saturday, July 25. Online shoppers can still find the sneakers on Nike in full-family sizing: Adult ($230), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Toddler ($90).

Since the sneakers are still sitting on shelves, that means prices are below the retail price on resale websites. The average resale price on StockX is $179 in adult sizes, with many asking prices well below that in various sizes.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

Why did the Air Jordan 4 "Comic" colorway not sell out? Fans love OG colorways, but were not outspoken against this design. It was most likely a combination of a wide release and a high retail price, resulting in a lack of a sellout.

Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star"

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" colorway dropped on Friday, July 24. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

The "WNBA All-Star" colorways of the Nike Kobe line usually perform well on release day, but that was not the case this year. The sneakers still have an average resale price of $225 in adult sizes (above retail price) on StockX, but the current asking prices are way below that in most sizes.

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" colorway. | Nike

Why did the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" colorway not sell out? It flew under the radar, with little promotion, only popping up on the Nike SNRKS app a few days before its release. Plus, Caitlin Clark is now promoting her own signature shoes instead of the latest Nike Kobe sneakers.

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

"Blue Sapphire and Action Red"

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Blue Sapphire and Action Red" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Blue Sapphire and Action Red" dropped on Saturday, July 25. Online shoppers can buy the retro sneakers for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Currently, the shoes have an average resale price of $190 in adult sizes on StockX. Even better, the asking prices are below that in most sizes and will likely trend downward for a short time.

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Blue Sapphire and Action Red" colorway. | Nike

Why did this colorway of the Nike Air Max 95 not sell out? It wasn't from lack of attention. The colorway was a nod to Lawson, the popular Japanese convenience store chain. This release came after Nike pulled a 7-Eleven-inspired colorway of the Nike Air Max 95 before it ever released.

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