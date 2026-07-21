The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" Drops Friday

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant built his unparalleled career in the NBA, but was always one of the most outspoken proponents of women's basketball. So, the Nike Kobe signature line always gets plenty of WNBA-inspired colorways.

Nike is gearing up for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game with the "White Label" pack and a limited-edition version of the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated hoop shoe.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 24. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

While supply has finally met demand for most Nike Kobe basketball shoes, fans can expect this colorway to sell out on release day. Shoppers who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

"WNBA" Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" colorway. | Nike

The "WNBA All-Star" colorway sports a Sail base with radiant Hot Punch hues. The translucent outsole and gradient fade on the cage prepare this new colorway for the spotlight. Meanwhile, the Kobe Sheath logos on the tongues and Nike Swooshes on the heels get an extra pop with iridescent coating.

Unfortunately, there are no extra laces or special packaging with this release. However, fans who are able to get their hands on the rare kicks should be pleased enough with that win. As Nike puts it, this shoe is for the game's brightest stars.

Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" colorway. | Nike

Bryant and Nike created the Protro line to truly improve upon retro models with updated performance technology. The only problem is that it's hard to improve upon perfection. However, the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro is the first silhouette to get fully retooled.

Most notably, Nike dropped the collar height to a low-cut silhouette. Lastly, a full-length Zoom Air Strobel cushioning paired with a Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole offers enhanced low-profile responsiveness.

Nike Kobe 3 History

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "WNBA All-Star" colorway. | Nike

Bryant wore his third signature sneaker throughout the 2007-08 NBA MVP season. The shoe was overshadowed by the low-top silhouettes to follow. However, it has finally received its moment in the spotlight. The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro was officially unveiled on August 24, 2025 (what would have been Bryant's 47th birthday).

The shoe has dropped in a handful of amazing colorways throughout 2026. The "WNBA All-Star" is definitely one of the best designs yet. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.