The Air Jordan 4 "Comic" Hits Shelves This Week

NBA legend Michael Jordan was like a superhero to generations of basketball fans, so one of his most iconic sneakers should get a comic book-inspired colorway. Earlier this month, we got our first look at the Air Jordan 4 "Comic" colorway.

The timing of the release is no mistake. Back-to-school shopping has already begun for many families, so Jordan Brand is leaning into this playful colorway for the entire family. Below is everything shoppers must know about this week's release.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Comic" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 25. Shoppers will be able to buy the kicks on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

Best of all, it is releasing in full-family sizing: Adult ($230), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Toddler ($90). This means a wide-scale release, and not much scarcity.

Colorway Design

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 has dropped in countless colorways over the years, but the "Comic" is one of the most fun designs in a while. The silhouette sports an Off White leather upper with a gradient pattern on later mesh sidewalls that fades from Light Arctic Pink to Muslin.

The eyelets feature Fire Pink, while the Anthracite accents appear throughout the shoe. However, the comic book-inspired branding is the boldest choice. The Jumpman logo on the tongues is pixelated, and the Nike Air branding on the heels pops off in a comic font.

Comic Book Details

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

The comic book theme continues beyond the shoes. Fans who buy a pair of the sneakers will get a complete unboxing experience. The 'Flight' shoe box is grey with pixelated Jumpman and Nike Air logos.

Plus, a set of five comic book-inspired sneakers is included. Last but not least, Jordan Brand went the extra mile with an additional set of yellow laces. These extras play into the theme of encouraging everyone to be their own version of a superhero.

Sell-Out Potential

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

Usually, sneakerheads prefer the OG colorways over new themes, but many of the classics have failed to sell out lately. There seems to be some excitement around this release. Still, a sell-out seems unlikely. Shoppers can monitor resale websites like StockX and GOAT for potential deals (especially after release day).

Everyone who wants the Air Jordan 4 "Comic" colorway should be able to buy a pair on release day. Hopefully, that is a lot of fans embracing their inner superhero.

Air Jordan 4 History

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 has come a long way since it first launched in February 1989. It is no longer suitable for performance basketball, but the "Comic" colorway highlights its timeless design and endless design possibilities.

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