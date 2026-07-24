The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" Is 25% Off Online

With back-to-school shopping in full swing, it is time for families to make tough choices on which shoes to buy for the new year. No matter how many generations grow up, Michael Jordan's legendary sneakers gain new fans. Especially, classic silhouettes in Chicago Bulls-inspired colorways.

Luckily for basketball fans, the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway is marked down by 25% online for a limited time as part of Nike's back-to-school sales event. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything shoppers must know.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway dropped in full-family sizing on May 30, 2026. The retro basketball shoes have a retail price of $220, but can be purchased for $165 (25% off) with the code "DAYONE" at checkout on Nike.com.

Now that the sneakers are discounted, we can already see that sizes are starting to sell out after sitting on shelves for months. But don't worry, as online shoppers can find the kicks below retail price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway. | Nike

The "Toro Bravo" colorway features a Fire Red upper with Black and Cement Grey detailing. The Black accents around the shoe continue the Bulls theme, while the White Jumpman logos pop off the heels. The Cement Grey details and outsole complete the traditional Air Jordan look.

Old-school sneakerheads will remember the history by the "Toro Bravo" colorway. The Spanish phrase translates to "Brave Bull" in English. Combine that with the Chicago color palette, and it's an instant classic. However, there are reasons why the shoes did not sell out for so long.

Why It Didn't Sell Out

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway. | Nike

There is a noticeable trend that hype around classic Air Jordan colorways is cooling off. That has a cascading effect, as consumers begin waiting out release days in hopes of finding the shoes at a lower price.

As for the "Toro Bravo" colorway, many fans do not like Air Jordan 4s that have the Jumpman logo instead of the "Nike Air" branding on the heels. Even if the colorway has been around for a long time.

Air Jordan 4 History

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway. | Nike

NBA legend Michael Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 4 in February 1989. The silhouette only dropped in four OG styles, but has since released countless exciting colorways. It has been more than 36 years, and the Air Jordan 4 is still considered a popular shoe for back-to-school shoppers.

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