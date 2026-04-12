The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (April 13-18)

If you like basketball shoes, this is the week for you. If you are a Kobe Bryant fan, this is the week you live for. There are plenty of exciting sneaker drops this week, but "Mamba Day" is ready to kick off the new week in style with multiple exciting drops.

With the extra hype comes a greater challenge for shoppers to find the sneakers at retail price. It is just important to have a game plan entering the big week. Below is a detailed look at the five best sneakers dropping between April 13-18, 2026.

Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro "Fade to Black"

The Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro 'Fade to Black' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro 'Fade to Black' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, April 13, 2026. Hoopers can buy the basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

The Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro 'Fade to Black' colorway. | Nike

The 'Fade to Black' colorway features a Black flyknit upper with Metallic Gold detailing. The Nike Swoosh logos, Achilles stitches, and date (April 13, 2016) appear in Metallic Gold. Of course, this is an updated version of the shoes Bryant wore during his legendary 60-point performance in the final game of his career.

Nike Kobe 11 EM Protro "Mamba Out"

The Nike Kobe 11 Protro 'Mamba Out' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 11 Protro 'Mamba Out' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, April 13, 2026. Athletes and fans can buy the basketball shoes for $220 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker. Shoppers who miss the drop can find the kicks on StockX and GOAT.

The Nike Kobe 11 Protro 'Mamba Out' colorway. | Nike

The 'Mamba Out' colorway features a Black Engineered Mesh upper with Metallic Gold graphic designs that contain important numbers and dates. Bryant did not wear these shoes during his final game, but they were available for customization online in the lead-up to his last moments with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nike Air Max 90 "Ultramarine"

The Nike Air Max 90 "Ultramarine" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 90 "Ultramarine" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 14. Online shoppers can buy the retro shoes for $150 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The Nike Air Max 90 "Ultramarine" colorway. | Nike

The Air Max 90 returns in the "Ultramarine" colorway, remaining true to its early running roots. The silhouette sports a mix of White, Coconut Milk, and Light Grey on the upper. Meanwhile, Sports Royal and Siren Red detailing complete the nostalgic look. Online shoppers who miss the drop can find the kicks on StockX and GOAT.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro x Caitlin Clark "Rookie of the Year"

The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 'Rookie of the Year' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro x Caitlin Clark "Rookie of the Year" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 15. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 'Rookie of the Year' colorway. | Nike

Clark's latest version of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro draws inspiration from her 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year photo shoot. She wore the Indiana Fever's red away uniform, holding the silver trophy, and it lent itself to an incredible design. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the hoop shoes on StockX and GOAT.

Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue"

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "University Blue" colorway launches at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 18. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Hibbett stores, and at select retailers.

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The retro basketball shoes will be released in full-family sizing: Adult ($195), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80). Michael Jordan's 11th signature sneaker never looks better than its low-cut form, sporting UNC Tar Heels colors. This model features a White mesh upper with University Blue detailing as a nod to Jordan's Chapel Hill heritage.