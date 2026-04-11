The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" Returns on April 18

What is better than NBA legend Michael Jordan's most popular signature sneaker in his old college colors? In our opinion, nothing. The Air Jordan 11 looks good no matter the color scheme, but drop it to a low-cut with UNC Tar Heels colors, and you have an unbeatable combination.

It has been nine years since the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "University Blue" colorway was last released in 2017. Many of us have had this upcoming sneaker release circled on our calendars for almost a decade. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated sneakers.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "University Blue" colorway launches at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 18. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Hibbett stores, and at select retailers.

The retro basketball shoes will be released in full-family sizing: Adult ($195), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80). Fans who miss the initial drop can find the sneakers on trusted resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

This version of the Air Jordan 11 Low features a white mesh upper with University Blue detailing, a direct nod to MJ's Chapel Hill heritage. The patent leather mudguard, insoles, and Jumpman logos all pop off the shoe in University Blue.

Look on the heels, and you will see "23" in black, while the iconic outsole contains the unmistakable traction pattern, carbon fiber plate, and Jumpman logo. White laces seal the deal, with no extra accessories or special packaging for this release.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

It has been 25 years since the original release of the Air Jordan 11 Low, so it is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe. However, the retro silhouette still features respectable performance technology.

A full-length Air-Sole unit delivers lightweight cushioning. Meanwhile, the contoured mudguard wraps the entire base of the shoe. Lastly, the rubber outsole provides durable traction. The final product is a shoe that looks and feels good enough to wear anywhere.

Air Jordan 11 Low History

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

Jordan actually debuted the Air Jordan 11 Low in a player-exclusive colorway during the 1995-96 NBA Playoffs with the Chicago Bulls. However, the shoes did not hit shelves until 2001, with the "University Blue" colorway getting its first release in 2005.

Fans can expect these popular sneakers to sell out quickly, so plan your shopping accordingly. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.