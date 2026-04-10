Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 5 "Rookie of the Year" Drops Soon

Last May, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark debuted the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Rookie of the Year" colorway. Clark told the media after the game that the shoes would not be released. However, that turned out not to be the case.

Much to the delight of basketball players and fans, the silver and red sneakers are hitting shelves next Wednesday. Below are official images, tech specs, and release details for the Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Rookie of the Year" colorway.

Shopping Information

The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 "Rookie of the Year" colorway. | Nike

The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Rookie of the Year" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 15. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

There is no doubt that the kicks will sell out within the 10-minute draw online. So, fans who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Just be prepared to pay well above the retail price.

Colorway Details

The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 "Rookie of the Year" colorway. | Nike | Nike

The "Rookie of the Year" colorway features a Metallic Silver upper with bold University Red accents throughout the shoe. The Nike Swooshes, Kobe logos, and Kobe signature pop off the shoe in University Red, while the back heels feature an extra-glossy shade of Metallic Silver.

After winning the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award, Clark took a photo shoot in her red Fever uniform with the silver trophy. That moment served as the inspiration for the design. "Nike designed them, they did well," said Clark with a thumbs up after debuting the shoes last year.

Performance Technology

The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 "Rookie of the Year" colorway. | Nike

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant debuted his fifth signature Nike basketball shoe on Christmas Day 2009. Eleven years later, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro returned with minor performance technology improvements.

The silhouette is fitted with a flexible Air Zoom unit and a scaled-down traction pattern for optimal court feel. While the upper is not breathable, it's minimally structured for a lightweight and supportive feel.

Caitlin Clark x Nike

The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 "Rookie of the Year" colorway. | Nike

Clark signed a historic eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal in 2024. Last year, Nike unveiled Clark's signature logo and launched her apparel collection. However, her first basketball shoe is still kept under wraps. There are no images of the Nike Caitlin 1 yet, but there is a release date and pricing.

While we are eager for Clark's first signature sneaker to get here, it is great to get more of her player-exclusive colorways from the Nike Kobe line. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.