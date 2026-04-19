The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (April 21-25)

Not every week on the sneaker release calendar is created equal. Last week, Kobe Bryant's retro Nike basketball shoes overshadowed all of the other drops. However, this week is more well-rounded with a range of stylish options.

Whether hitting the streets or the hiking trails, Nike and Jordan Brand are crushing the competition with a strong selection of shoes this week. Below are the five best sneakers releasing between April 21-25, 2026.

Nike ACG LDV Pack

The Nike ACG LDV 'Brilliant Blue and Turf Orange' and 'Dark Sulfur and Photo Blue' colorways. | Nike

The Nike ACG LDV 'Brilliant Blue and Turf Orange' and 'Dark Sulfur and Photo Blue' colorways drop at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. Online shoppers can buy both colorways for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

The Nike ACG LDV 'Brilliant Blue and Turf Orange' and 'Dark Sulfur and Photo Blue' colorways. | Nike

The Nike LDV predated the ACG line. Originally designed as a long-distance running shoe, it underwent durability upgrades to make it trail-ready. The updated model incorporates modern performance upgrades, including ReactX cushioning and a high-traction waffle outsole designed for road-to-trail use.

Air Jordan 4 'Iced Carmine'

The Women's Air Jordan 4 'Iced Carmine' colorway. | Nike

The Women's Air Jordan 4 "Iced Carmine" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. Shoppers will be able to buy the retro sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and Hibbett stores.

The Women's Air Jordan 4 'Iced Carmine' colorway. | Nike

The retro sneakers will be available in the following sizes: Women ($220), Girls Pre-School ($105), and Girls' Toddler ($90). This version of the Air Jordan 4 features an Iced Carmine upper with Coconut Milk and Muslin detailing. The iconic Jumpman logo pops off the tongues and heels of the shoe.

Nike Dunk Low 'WNBA 30th Anniversary'

The Nike Dunk Low 'WNBA 30th Anniversary' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Dunk Low 'WNBA 30th Anniversary' drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 24. Online shoppers can buy retro sneakers in adult sizes for $130 on the Nike SNKRS app.

The Nike Dunk Low 'WNBA 30th Anniversary' colorway. | Nike

The silhouette sports a Sail upper with Action Red overlays for an old-school aesthetic. Meanwhile, the metallic branding celebrates the 30th anniversary of the WNBA.

Nike Kobe 8 EXT Protro "Siempre Hermanos"

The Nike Kobe 8 EXT Protro "Siempre Hermanos" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 8 EXT Protro "Siempre Hermanos" drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 24. Online shoppers can buy basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

The Nike Kobe 8 EXT Protro "Siempre Hermanos" colorway. | Nike

Kobe Bryant's eighth signature sneaker gets a makeover in Baroque Brown with Red Stardust and Ocean Cube detailing. The design is a tribute to his former Lakers teammate (and hermano) Pau Gasol.

Air Jordan 5 'White and Metallic Silver'

The Air Jordan 5 'White and Metallic Silver' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 'White and Metallic Silver' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 25. Shoppers can buy the retro basketball on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett stores.

The Air Jordan 5 'White and Metallic Silver' colorway. | Nike

The shoes will enjoy a full size run: Adult ($215), Big Kids ($165), Little Kids ($105), and Toddler ($90). The silhouette sports a crisp white upper with Metallic Silver details. Meanwhile, the Jumpman logo and Nike Air branding pop off the shoe in black.