The Nike ACG LDV Returns in Iconic Trail Running Style

Running shoes have never been more back in style. Even better, techy trail running shoes from way back are returning in exciting designs. In February, Nike reintroduced the ACG (All Conditions Gear) line and is building on that with an exciting dual sneaker release soon. Gear up for the Nike ACG LDV pack.

Nike ACG LDV

Pack

The Nike ACG LDV 'Brilliant Blue and Turf Orange' and 'Dark Sulfur and Photo Blue' colorways. | Nike

The Nike ACG LDV is returning in two old-school colorways: 'Brilliant Blue and Turf Orange' and 'Dark Sulfur and Photo Blue.' Both of the iconic trail running shoes drop at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 23.

Online shoppers can buy both colorways for $130 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app. Additionally, Nike has teamed up with Huckberry to launch the shoes simultaneously on the outdoor adventure brand's website.

Nike ACG LDV 'Brilliant Blue and Turf Orange'



The Nike ACG LDV 'Brilliant Blue and Turf Orange' colorway. | Nike

The first of two exciting drops is the 'Brilliant Blue and Turf Orange' colorway. The silhouette sports a Brilliant Blue mesh upper and Turf Orange on the Nike Swoosh logos and heels. Hits of Dark Sulfur appear throughout the shoe, including the ACG logo.

The Nike ACG LDV 'Brilliant Blue and Turf Orange' colorway. | Nike

The runner-approved Waffle outsole appears in black. Fun, mountain-inspired graphics appear on the Turf Orange insole. Lastly, the Sail midsole and white laces help complete the retro aesthetic.

Nike ACG LDV 'Dark Sulfur and Photo Blue'

The Nike ACG LDV 'Dark Sulfur and Photo Blue' colorway. | Nike

The second colorway is the 'Dark Sulfur and Photo Blue,' which might be our favorite. The shoe features a Dark Sulfur mesh upper with Photo Blue on the Nike Swoosh logos and heels. Subtle Turf Orange details accent the shoes, including the ACG logo.

The Nike ACG LDV 'Dark Sulfur and Photo Blue' colorway. | Nike

The black Waffle outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. The mountain-inspired graphics appear on the Photo Blue insoles. Lastly, the Sail midsole and white laces seal the deal with a legendary old-school look.

Nike ACG LDV History

The Nike ACG LDV 'Brilliant Blue and Turf Orange' and 'Dark Sulfur and Photo Blue' colorways. | Nike

The Nike LDV predated the ACG line. It was originally a long-distance running shoe, then underwent durability upgrades to make it trail-ready. In 1978, American mountaineers Rick Ridgeway and John Roskelley climbed K2 in pairs of the Nike LDV.

This year, Nike has relaunched ACG LDV in a limited run. The updated model stays true to its original silhouette while incorporating modern performance upgrades, including ReactX cushioning and a high-traction waffle outsole designed for road-to-trail use.

The Nike ACG LDV has undergone many changes over the years, but has never looked better. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.