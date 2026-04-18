The Air Jordan 4 'Iced Carmine' Drops This Week

Nike and Jordan Brand have not missed with any of their retro sneaker releases this spring. Several of the most popular Air Jordan silhouettes have hit shelves in seasonal tones that are easy to wear any time, any place.

As spring continues, the Women's Air Jordan 4 returns in a sweet and sunny 'Iced Carmine' colorway. Below is a detailed look at the retro basketball shoes and details on how to buy them on release day.

Release Information

The Women's Air Jordan 4 'Iced Carmine' colorway. | Nike

The Women's Air Jordan 4 "Iced Carmine" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. Shoppers will be able to buy the retro sneakers at WSS, the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett stores.

The retro sneakers will be available in the following sizes: Women ($220), Girls Pre-School ($105), and Girls' Toddler ($90). Keep in mind that men can wear women's sizing as well. Online shoppers can find all of the adult sizes on the sneaker resale website StockX.

Colorway Details

The Women's Air Jordan 4 'Iced Carmine' colorway. | Nike

This version of the Air Jordan 4 features an Iced Carmine upper contrasted by shades of Coconut Milk and Muslin on the mesh side panels and laces. The iconic Jumpman logo pops off the tongues and heels of the shoe.

Meanwhile, the Coconut Milk midsole completes the retro aesthetic. Look underneath the shoe at the outsole, and all of the colors appear, plus a playful splash of Pinksicle for good measure.

Tech Specs

The Women's Air Jordan 4 'Iced Carmine' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 was one of many shoes that helped convince an entire generation that it could help them fly like Mike. While the old school basketball shoe is no longer considered a performance model, it remains a popular casual sneaker.

Since this is a women's version of the Air Jordan 4, some men want to go a half-size up because the toe box is slightly narrower. However, it is generally considered safe to go true to size on Women's Air Jordan

Air Jordan 4 History

The Women's Air Jordan 4 'Iced Carmine' colorway. | Nike

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 4 at the 1989 NBA All-Star Game in Houston, Texas. Jordan's fourth signature sneaker is widely considered one of the most popular models in the best stretch of the Air Jordan sneaker line.

Spring is just getting started, and Jumpman is already delivering plenty of imaginative, new designs. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.