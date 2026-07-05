The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (July 5-11)

The fireworks have ended, and July 4th weekend is winding down, but the sneaker release calendar moves full steam ahead. Nike and Jordan Brand will continue to drop heat throughout the summer months. This upcoming week will be no exception.

While the World Cup and MLB All-Star Game are influencing styles, some amazing basketball shoes are hitting shelves. Below are the five best sneakers releasing between July 5-11, 2026.

Nike SB Air Max 95 "Club 58"

The Nike SB Air Max 95 "Club 58" colorway. | Nike

The Nike SB Air Max 95 "Club 58" Sail and Laser Orange colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 7. Online shoppers can buy the iconic kicks for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

The Nike SB team combined skate and soccer culture on this colorway of the Nike Air Max 95. Layers of genuine leather and airy mesh stack the upper to make a perfect canvas for the sunset-inspired gradient design.

Nike G.T. Cut 4 "EYBL"

The Nike G.T. Cut 4 "EYBL" colorway. | Nike

The Nike G.T. Cut 4 "EYBL" Rush Fuchsia and New Orchid colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 7. Athletes and fans can buy the basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

The Nike G.T. Cut 4 has not resonated with hoopers the same as previous models. However, the "EYBL" always excites sneakerheads. The monochromatic purple design and "EYBL" branding make this one of the better-looking hoop shoes this summer.

Nike A'Two "1908"

The Nike A'Two "1908" colorway. | Nike

The Nike A'Two "1908" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 8. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in adult ($145) and grade school ($112) sizes at Nike and Foot Locker.

This isn't an official collaboration between Nike and A'ja Wilson's sorority, but her sisterhood definitely inspired the legendary pink and green colorway. The Nike A'Two has dropped in some incredible styles, but this is our favorite design so far.

Air Jordan 7 "Miró"

The Air Jordan 7 "Miró" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 7 "Miró" drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 10. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $255 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

Michael Jordan wore his seventh signature sneaker during the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. In 2008, the Spanish artist Miró applied his abstract artistic language to the iconic silhouette. Now, the retro sneakers are returning for just the second time.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "HBCU Swingman Classic"

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "HBCU Swingman Classic" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "HBCU Swingman Classic" drops at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10. Athletes and fans can buy the old-school trainers for $180 in adult sizes at Nike and Foot Locker. The HBCU Swingman Classic is an annual showcase of highlighting 50 of the top D-1 baseball players from HBCUs. Nike and Ken Griffey Jr. teamed up on a special colorway to honor the standout players.

A highly anticipated colorway of the Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble is no longer dropping on Saturday, leaving a hole in the brand's release calendar this upcoming weekend. We will see if Nike adds another pair of sneakers to Saturday's schedule.

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