First Look at the Air Jordan 7 "Miró"

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan took the NBA and sneaker industry to new heights during his historic career. Perhaps more importantly, he made basketball a global sport during the Dream Team's incredible run at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

Jordan's time in Spain later inspired a limited-edition 2008 sneaker collaboration with artist Joan Miró. After 18 years, the Air Jordan 7 "Miró" is set for its long-awaited return. Nike has officially loaded the shoe onto its website ahead of the release date. Below is a first look at the legendary hoop shoes.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 7 "Miró" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 7 "Miró" will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 10. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $255 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

Unlike some popular Air Jordan sneakers that have surprisingly sat on shelves longer than expected, that will not be the case with this drop. Fans can expect a quick sell-out. Shoppers who miss the ten-minute draw can find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like GOAT and StockX.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 7 "Miró" colorway. | Nike

The "Miró" colorway combines the Spanish artist's design language with the legacy Jordan left with the Dream Team. The silhouette sports a White upper with Black detailing. Splashes of Sport Red, Varsity Royal, University Gold, and Green turn the shoe into a vibrant canvas. While the abstract colorway is unlike most Air Jordan designs, it still features all of the iconic branding.

Jordan branding graces the Black tongue in Sport Red, while the Jumpman logo pops off the sides in Metallic Gold. Jordan's No. 9 from the Olympics replaces the No. 23 on the heels. Lastly, the translucent outsole features a graphic design inspired by the era's Air Jordan 7 designs.

Air Jordan 7 Design

The Air Jordan 7 "Miró" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 7 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe. Instead, it has transcended the hardwood to become a lifestyle sneaker that all fans can enjoy. Best of all, it still features the same performance technology that helped Jordan win a gold medal in Barcelona.

The old-school hoop shoe features a leather upper that lends itself to incredible color blocking. Luckily, perforations on the sides add breathability. The foam midsole features Nike Air technology that absorbs impact with every step. Last but not least, the rubber outsole offers durable traction and is truly a work of art.

Air Jordan 7 History

The Air Jordan 7 "Miró" colorway. | Nike

Jordan wore his seventh signature sneaker en route to winning his second NBA Championship and only Olympic gold medal. After all these years, it holds a special place in the hearts of sneakerheads because of its timeless design.

Fans can expect the hype to grow as we get closer to the release date. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.