10 Iconic Air Jordans Are 20% Off for July 4th Weekend

The countdown is on to the 4th of July weekend. While many people will spend the holiday grilling and watching fireworks, sneakerheads will be taking advantage of major online sales events.

Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports are already celebrating America's Semiquincentennial by discounting select sneakers by 20% (with the code "SAVE20") through July 5. That includes ten legendary Air Jordan sneakers. Below are the most iconic Air Jordans that are already marked down online.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned"

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" was released in May 2026. It was another Chicago Bulls-inspired colorway, with overt nods to the NBA's attempts to ban Jordan's red-and-black Nike sneakers. Despite all of the attention to detail, the kicks never sold out. Now, the old-school hoop shoes are marked down from $145 to $116 in adult sizes with the code "SAVE20" at FootLocker.com.

Air Jordan 3 "World's Best"

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" dropped in May 2026. The new colorway was a heartfelt tribute to Jordan winning his fourth NBA Championship on Father's Day 30 years ago. The elephant print borrowed from the locker room carpet where Jordan cried after the emotional victory.

Plus, it includes "Nike Air" branding and "World's Best" stitching. Surprisingly, the sneakers are still in stock. Even better, they are marked down from $215 to $172 in adult sizes with the code "SAVE20" at FootLocker.com.

Air Jordan 4 "Lakers"

The Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" hit shelves in March 2026. It's no surprise that the Lakers-inspired colorway flew off shelves. It's purple, black, and gold design with speckled "Nike Air" branding on the heels excited Lakers fans. However, some sizes are still available. The shoes are marked down from $220 to $176 in adult sizes with the code "SAVE20" at FootLocker.com.

Air Jordan 5 "Grape"

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" was last released in June 2025. However, the shoes have restocked multiple times over the past year. It was one of Michael Jordan's OG colorways, inspired by his home state's Charlotte Hornets. Then it took on new life when Will Smith wore the colorway on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Luckily for fans who waited, the kicks are now marked down from $215 to $172 in adult sizes with the code "SAVE20" at FootLocker.com.

Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic"

The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Metallic Silver" was released in April 2026. It's not an OG colorway, but it still features the iconic "Nike Air" branding on the heels. The white and black design is clean enough to wear to any function. Surprisingly, the shoes have sat on shelves for months. Now, the sneakers are marked down from $215 to $172 in adult sizes with the code "SAVE20" at FootLocker.com.

Air Jordan 6 "Infrared Salesman"

The Air Jordan 6 "Infrared Salesman" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "Infrared Salesman" launched in February 2026. Jordan Brand embraced the original detailing all the way to the collar height. That includes sample packaging to make it feel like a player-exclusive colorway. The shoes are marked down from $215 to $172 in adult sizes with the code "SAVE20" at FootLocker.com.

Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue"

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" returned in April 2026. It is a low-top version of Jordan's most popular shoe in UNC Tar Heels colors, and it still didn't sell out. As someone who bought the shoes at retail price, I took that personally. Now, the kicks are marked down from $195 to $156 in adult sizes with the code "SAVE20" at FootLocker.com.

Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline"

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" was released in May 2026. It's a new colorway, but it feels like a design Jordan would have worn with the Bulls. The silhouette is all-black, except for hits of fiery red. The sneakers are marked down from $215 to $172 in adult sizes with the code "SAVE20" at FootLocker.com.

Air Jordan 12 "Taxi"

The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Taxi" returned in November 2025. The white and black design with hits of red and Metallic Gold are inspired by Jordan's love of New York City. The legendary colorway got overshadowed by other holiday releases before eventually selling out and restocking again. The kicks are marked down from $215 to $172 in adult sizes with the code "SAVE20" at FootLocker.com.

Air Jordan 13 "Chicago"

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" returned in March 2026. This legendary colorway of Jordan's 13th signature shoe is synonymous with his Last Dance with the Bulls and is widely considered the best colorway of the model. The retro basketball shoes are marked down from $215 to $172 in adult sizes with the code "SAVE20" at FootLocker.com.

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