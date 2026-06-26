5 Popular Nike Sneakers That Are Surprisingly Still in Stock

Nike and Jordan Brand have kept the sneakerheads on their toes with a steady stream of exciting releases. However, some fan-favorite colorways to rare collaborations garnered even more attention than usual.

Despite the hype, some of the most popular sneakers never sold out. Either due to restocks or high supply, fans can easily purchase some legendary kicks at retail price online. Below are five Nike sneakers we can't believe are still available online right now.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned"

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned" dropped in full-family sizing on May 2, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the iconic sneakers for $145 in adult sizes on FootLocker.com.

The "Banned" colorway sports a Black and Varsity Red color scheme. The Nike Swoosh logos and "Nike Air" branding remain true. However, two Varsity Red "X" replaced the "Nike Air" branding on the heels. Additionally, Jordan Brand added the date (10.18.1984) that Michael Jordan wore red and black Nike sneakers that landed him in hot water with the NBA league office.

Nike Ja 3 x Jurassic Park

The Jurassic Park x Nike Ja 3 collection. | Nike

Earlier this spring, Nike and Jurassic Park teamed up on three colorways of Ja Morant's third signature shoe. Online shoppers can choose from the Explorer, Raptor, and Cloud Island colorways for $135 in adult sizes on FootLocker.com.

The Nike Ja 3 took on three bold designs inspired by the action movie franchise. Arguably, the "Raptor" and "Explorer" colorways were the best, but all three will resonate with fans of all ages. It's just surprising to see them still available online.

Nike Book 2 x McDonald's

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's "Sanddrift and Teal Nebula" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's "Sanddrift and Teal" colorway on June 2, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the limited-edition basketball shoes for $155 in adult sizes on FootLocker.com.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker loves the state of Arizona. So, Nike teamed up with McDonald's to celebrate a legendary location in Sedona. The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's included a friends-and-family colorway and a general-release colorway. Both arrived fresh, delivered by Booker himself.

Nike Air DT Max '96 Low

The Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low. | Nike

The Nike Air DT Max '96 Low "Black and White" colorway dropped on May 22, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the retro sneakers for $170 in adult sizes at FootLocker.com.

Two-sport legend and Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders is one of the few former athletes who still moves the needle in the footwear industry. Seeing the low-top version of his most popular sneaker sit on shelves is a huge surprise.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro "Perspective"

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro "Perspective" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro 'Perspective' colorway dropped in December 2025. Online shoppers can still buy the performance basketball shoes for $220 on FootLocker.com.

This colorway of Kobe Bryant's ninth signature shoe was originally released as a high-top model. However, Nike cut it down to a low-top model for current hoopers and modern fashion trends. Still, that was not enough for these iconic basketball shoes to sell out.

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