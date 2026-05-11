The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" Drops This Saturday

Nike and Jordan Brand just celebrated Mother's Day with one of their most eye-catching releases of the season. Now, it is time to show love to the men in our lives. The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" remembers the 30th anniversary of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan winning the 1996 NBA Finals on Father's Day.

Jumpman flipped a Bulls-inspired colorway, featuring premium leather and special details nodding to Jordan's emotionally exhausting celebration after Game 6 of the 1996 NBA Finals. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 16. Online shoppers can still buy retro basketball shoes at retail price on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett stores.

The sneakers will be released in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80). Fans who miss the initial drop can find the heartfelt hoop shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

"World's Best" Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway. | Nike

The "World's Best" colorway features a Sail upper with Black detailing throughout. The Jumpman logo pops off the tongues in University Red, while the iconic "Nike Air" branding appears on the heels in Black.

The legendary elephant print mudguard has been reimagined in Black and Pale Ivory to mimic the locker room where Jordan fell to the ground after winning the 1996 NBA Championship. Lastly, the outsole features University Red, Black, and Sail.

Air Jordan 3 Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe. However, it still features the same performance technology that helped Jordan take flight. The leather upper is crisp, durable, and timeless.

Meanwhile, the polyurethane midsole and exposed Air-Sole cushioning offer ample comfort. Lastly, the durable rubber outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. The kicks have transcended the basketball court to become a go-to choice for sneakerheads all over the world.

Air Jordan 3 History

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 3 during the 1987-88 NBA season. That was long before the Bulls' dynastic run in the 1990s, but it is still widely considered one of the best models from his iconic signature sneaker line.

This shoe is a must-have for every dad out there who needs to feel some love from their friends and family. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.