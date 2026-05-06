The Top 5 Air Jordan Sneakers Sitting on Shelves Right Now

NBA legend Michael Jordan changed the sport and sneaker industry with his iconic Air Jordan line. The Air Jordan line is still going strong with 40 models and counting, but the early sneakers from Jordan's heyday with the Chicago Bulls remain the most coveted by fans.

However, the steady stream of new releases means some of the most iconic silhouettes are sitting on shelves in fan-favorite colorways. Below are the five best Air Jordan sneakers available at retail price online right now.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club"

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" colorway launched on Saturday, April 11. The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" colorway will be released in full-family sizing: Adult ($185), Big Kid ($140), Little Kid ($85), and Toddler ($70). Online shoppers can still buy the retro basketball shoes at Nike and Foot Locker.

The "Flight Club" colorway features a Black woven textile upper with University Red detailing and Sail accents. All of the OG details remain the same in honor of the original "Flight Club" members (the mail-in membership program that ran throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s).

Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air"

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway dropped on Saturday, March 28. The retro sneakers are still available in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80) at Nike and other popular retailers.

The pastel color palette features a Sail leather upper with Jade Aura and Iris Whisper details that bloom together like a bouquet. The embroidered Jumpman logo blends in on the tongue, while the iconic "Nike Air" branding pops off the heels in Iced Carmine.

Air Jordan 4 "Iced Carmine"

The Women's Air Jordan 4 'Iced Carmine' colorway. | Nike

The Women's Air Jordan 4 "Iced Carmine" colorway released on Thursday, April 23. The retro sneakers are still available in most sizes at Nike: Women's ($220), Girls Pre-School ($105), and Girls' Toddler ($90).

The silhouette sports an Iced Carmine upper complemented by shades of Coconut Milk and Muslin. The iconic Jumpman logo pops off the tongues and heels of the shoe. Lastly, the Coconut Milk midsole and outsole provide a playful splash of Pinksicle for good measure.

Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown"

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway dropped on Thursday, April 30. Online shoppers can still buy the retro basketball shoes in full-family sizing at Nike and other popular retailers: Adult ($215), Big Kids ($155), Little Kids ($95), and Toddler ($80).

The "Cap and Gown" colorway is a recurring theme in the Air Jordan line. This version of the Air Jordan 6 uses the black and silver color scheme to celebrate the Class of 2026.

Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue"

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway dropped on Saturday, April 18. Online shoppers can still buy the retro basketball shoes in almost full-family sizing: Adult ($195), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80). Nike and other popular retailers have plenty of sizing options for fans of all ages.

As a tribute to the UNC Tar Heels, the shoe features a white mesh upper with University Blue patent leather wrapping around the mudguards. All of the details remain true to the original, with white rope laces, Jumpman logos, and the No. 23 on the heels.