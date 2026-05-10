The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (May 12-16)

There is plenty of representation for different sports in this week's sneaker release calendar. Retro baseball shoes, old-school sneakers, performance basketball shoes, and even soccer gets some love ahead of the World Cup.

As always, fans can expect some sellouts. But for the most part, most of these kicks should be easy to buy at retail prices. Below are the five best sneakers hitting shelves between May 12-16, 2026.

Nike Ja 3 "Let Me Be Ja"

The Nike Ja 3 "Let Me Be Ja" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "Let Me Be Ja" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes in full-family sizing ($87-$125) at Nike, Foot Locker, and other retailers.

The Nike Ja 3 "Let Me Be Ja" colorway. | Nike

The "Let Me Be Ja" colorway sports a Tour Yellow upper with Black detailing and branding in University Red. It was already a fierce silhouette, but this design takes the shoe to another level.

Nike Air Max 1 "Braves"

The Nike Air Max 1 "Braves" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 1 "Atlanta Braves" City Connect will drop on Tuesday, May 12. Fans can buy the sneakers for $150 in adult sizes at Nike and the Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park, with a wider launch in Atlanta.

The Nike Air Max 1 "Braves" colorway. | Nike

Given the losses Braves fans have suffered this week with Ted Turner and Bobby Cox, now is a good time to show your team pride while paying tribute to the legends that paved the way for one of baseball's most proud franchises.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "White and Fresh Water"

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "White and Fresh Water" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "White and Fresh Water" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 15. Online shoppers can buy the old-school sneakers in adult ($170) and grade school ($122) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Hibbett Stores.

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "White and Fresh Water" colorway. | Nike

The "White and Fresh Water" colorway is a direct nod to the iconic Seattle Mariners uniforms that Ken Griffey Jr. wore during the golden era of MLB sneaker lines.

Air Jordan 3 "World's Best"

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway drops on Saturday, May 16. The retro sneakers are still available in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80) on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway. | Nike

More than a Bulls colorway, these shoes pay tribute to the 30th anniversary of Jordan winning the 1996 NBA Finals on Father's Day. The elephant print overlays that mimic the locker room from that fated night.

Air Jordan 3 "Brazil"

The Air Jordan 3 "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 16. Online stores can buy the old-school hoop shoes for $225 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app. Shoppers who miss the initial drop can find the shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

The Air Jordan 3 "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

The "Brazil" colorway sports a Blue Void leather upper with Racer Blue highlights. Varsity Maize and pink appear throughout the shoe. Lucky Green pops off the "Nike Air" branding. Lastly, five gold stars and "Brasil" appear inside the tongues.

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