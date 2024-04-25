Adidas Announces Signings of 4 Top NFL Draft Prospects
Football fans all over the country will watch tonight's 2024 NFL Draft with bated breath, hoping for their team to select the next superstar. While the countdown to the first pick has not even started yet, one brand has already signed much of the top talent.
On Thursday morning, adidas announced the addition of rookies Rome Odunze, Michael Penix Jr., Adonai Mitchell, and Xavier Legette to the brand's professional athlete roster.
"Rome, Michael, Adonai, and Xavier are among the most promising prospects in the draft following exceptional careers at their respective collegiate programs," said Chris McGuire, adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing.
McGuire continued, "In addition to welcoming Adonai and Xavier as new members of the adidas family, we're proud that Rome and Michael—our first NIL football athletes—remain with the three stripes as they begin their highly anticipated professional careers."
Of course, Odunze and Penix Jr. are no strangers to the brand. The former Washington Huskies teammates signed historic NIL deals with adidas, becoming the brand's first NIL football athletes in October 2023.
Adidas later endorsed their respective runs for the Biletnikoff Award and Heisman Trophy and hosted several events in Houston before their appearance in the National Championship.
Meanwhile, Mitchell and Legette are both welcomed newcomers to the Three Stripes family. Mitchell tallied 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Texas Longhorns last season. Legette was named a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist after posting 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns.
The four rookies join adidas' stacked NFL roster. The brand is represented by Patrick Mahomes, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Chris Jones, David Njoku, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy, and Jordan Addison.
Adidas is rapidly expanding in every major professional sport, and today's signings are another hit to its competitors. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from around the NFL and the rest of the sports world.
