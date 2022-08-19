Skip to main content
Adidas Brings Back Gilbert Arenas' Sneakers

The Adidas Agent Gil Restomod shoes are available in the 'SLAM' colorway online.
© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The younger generation might know Gilbert Arenas as an outspoken podcaster. But before Arenas became an important voice in the basketball world, he was an absolute nightmare on the court.

The former Washington Wizards point guard was a 3x NBA All-Star and 2x All-NBA player. Before knee injuries and the infamous firearms incident, Arenas wreaked havoc on the league. 'Agent Zero' did some of his best work in his signature sneaker - the Adidas Gil Zero.

Recently, Adidas brought back Arenas' signature sneaker. The German company upgraded the technology and rebranded it as the Adidas Agent Gil Restomod.

The first colorway dubbed 'Hibachi' was red, white, and black. An image of Arenas' face wearing a chef's hat (a nod to one of his many nicknames) appears on the insole. The launch colorway hit shelves on July 6, 2022. Hoopers and sneakerheads alike immediately embraced the hoop shoes they thought were gone forever.

Adidas has now rolled out a second colorway called 'SLAM.' The orange, black, and aqua colorway pays tribute to Arenas' SLAM magazine cover. True to form, the phrase, "My swag is still phenomenal," with Arenas' signature, is printed on the interior side of the performance basketball shoe.

The Adidas Agent Gil Restomod shoes are available for purchase online. The basketball shoes were worn by former Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas.

Adidas Agent Gil Restomod 'SLAM' colorway.

Adidas' website gave the following description, "Loud and exuberant — two words that reflect Gilbert Arenas' style on and off the hardwood. These signature adidas basketball shoes live up to that intent with a bright upper and tiger-print details. Energy-returning BOOST responds to every move, and outsole pods give you the lateral traction you need to change directions like Agent Gil." 

Fans can purchase the Adidas Agent Gil Restomod shoes on the Adidas website for $150. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of another long chapter between Adidas and Arenas. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Washington Wizards
